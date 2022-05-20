Project to examine how to run an efficient livestock farm while delivering environmental benefits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Farming

Project to examine how to run an efficient livestock farm while delivering environmental benefits

By Gemma Mackie
May 20, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 20, 2022, 11:52 am
The project will look at whether farmers can run an efficient livestock enterprise while meeting environmental goals.
The project will look at whether farmers can run an efficient livestock enterprise while meeting environmental goals.

A new project has launched to showcase how farmers can run an efficient livestock enterprise while delivering environmental benefits.

Led by SAC Consulting beef and sheep specialists Poppy Frater and Lesley Wyllie, the project aims to show how efficient livestock production can go hand-in-hand with achieving biodiversity and climate change benefits.

Running until December this year and involving four farms across Scotland, the project partners hope to develop factsheets and case studies, as well as running a free farm meeting in the summer.

“Often, environmental-based approaches to farming come with a negative impact on agricultural production,” said Ms Frater.

“We either leave land for biodiversity or might compromise production per hectare with lighter stocking rates or slower growth rates for environmental reasons.

“However, food production is still an important public service.”

Poppy Frater from SAC Consulting.

She said the project, which is funded by the Scottish Government’s University Innovation Fund, would question whether farmers can “have it all” by using methods such as agroforestry, deferred grazing and diverse pasture swards.

“While we might not be able to provide all the answers, we want to understand what is currently practiced that demonstrates good environmental and production outcomes, whilst holding honest discussions about potential negative consequences too,” added Ms Frater.

Oakwood Mill Farm, near Selkirk, is one of the farms taking part in the project.

Run by Giles and Stuart Henry, the farm has adopted a deferred grazing strategy and all cows are out-wintered with the majority of youngstock sold, having been finished off grass, at 19-months-old.

Giles said: “The judicious grazing of our hill by cows in the winter has dramatically changed the biodiversity of the area.

“From an area that was previously over grazed in the summer and early winter, we now have a complete community of flora and fauna along with all the living creatures this brings of every size and description. ”

He said change had brought about an immeasurable benefit to the environment, as well as a herd of cows with enviable outwintering costs.

The other farms taking part in the project are: Logan of Maxwelston in Ayrshire, run by David Whiteford; Edinvale Farms in Moray, run by Jock Gibson; and SRUC’s hill and mountain research centre at Crianlarich in Perthshire.

‘Don’t sell yourselves short’: Farmers advised to tread carefully before selling carbon credits

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]