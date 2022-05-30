Morrisons launches scheme for net zero beef and lamb

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Morrisons has launched a scheme to help its beef and sheep farmers reach net zero by 2030.

The retailer said its Sustainable Beef and Lamb Scheme aims to help farms become climate positive and save more greenhouse gas emissions, through a package of support measures.

Morrisons said the scheme was part of its ambitions to be directly supplied by net zero carbon British farms by 2030, and to date more than 130 of the retailer’s 2,100 beef and lamb farmer suppliers had signed up to take part.

The retailer hopes to offer net-zero carbon status eggs this year, followed by lamb, fruit, vegetables, pork and beef in the years to follow.

Support package

The support on offer through the beef and lamb scheme includes free advice on carbon emissions, animal nutrition and biodiversity, including tree planting and landscape assessments, and a range of discounts on products and services to help improve farm sustainability.

Farmers will be also be offered payment premiums for their meat, an example being a 10p per kg premium for rearing one type of cattle under 18 months old to a sustainable diet, as well as subsidised environmental audits and soil testing.

“UK agriculture currently accounts for 10% of all UK greenhouse gas emissions and we know our customers want to eat meat that’s produced in a sustainable way,” said Morrisons head of agriculture, Sophie Throup.

“We aim to significantly reduce carbon emissions in meat through improvements to what our animals eat and we’ll offset the remainder with initiatives such as sensitive tree planting and soil sequestration.

“But it’s also important to recognise that sheep and cattle largely graze on grass from their home farm, that their manures improve the soil health and biodiversity of the landscape, and that they are a nutrient rich food – all of which can also significantly improve sustainability.”

She said Morrisons plans to have the new sustainable beef and lamb scheme assessed by Red Tractor through its environment module.

Red Tractor’s chief executive officer, Jim Moseley, said: “Sustainability and the environment are increasingly important to consumers – so retailers, caterers and brands are responding to this.

“We relish the opportunity to work with Morrisons, who are proud supporters of British meat, to demonstrate the green credentials of British farmers.”