Pony breeder ‘honoured’ to judge Royal Highland Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Farming

Pony breeder ‘honoured’ to judge Royal Highland Show

By Erika Hay
June 17, 2022, 8:33 pm
SUCCESS: Jean Connell – pictured with her Achnacarry ponies, Eros and Fiona, and foal Struan – has been breeding the animals since 1977. Picture by Mhairi Edwards.

A well-known face from the Highland pony world will be in charge of placing the male ponies at this year’s Royal Highland Show.

Jean Connell has been breeding ponies in her Achnacarry Stud based at Pitmenzie Farm, Auchtermuchty, Fife, since 1977 and has had her fair share of success at the Royal Highland Show.

Ella of Whitefield was her first mare, bought to ride and breed from, followed shortly afterwards by Julie of Lundie – and nearly all of the 15 ponies on the stud now go back to these two mares.

Midge of Achnacarry won the yeld mare class at the show and her son, Rannoch of Achnacarry by Tarka of Orangefield, was male champion and reserve supreme in 2011.

Jean said: “It is everyone’s ambition to win the Highland – it is the pinnacle of showing for the breed and it is still on my bucket list!

“It is a huge honour to be invited to judge and I am looking forward to it.

“I love judging and like a pony with a good top-line, nice hair and feather, and good, flat bone.”

She has judged all the major shows in Scotland – including the Winter Fair and Blair Castle. She has also previously judged the male ponies at the Highland in 2008, and was umpire in 2004 and 2012.

She was invited to judge at the show last year, but turned it down.

Jean said: “I was not interested in judging a show with no audience.

“I love the atmosphere at the Highland, that’s what makes it the best show.”

This year Jean is presenting a trophy to the Highland Show in memory of her late husband, Tim.

The beautiful bronze of her winning in-hand and ridden pony, Rowan of Achnacarry, will be called the Tim Connell Perpetual Challenge Trophy for the reserve female champion.

Jean likes to breed versatile ponies which can be ridden, but are good enough to breed from.

She does not agree with “different types” for ridden and breeding, and believes that all ponies should be true to the breed standards.

One of her ponies, Echo of Achnacarry, by MacGregor of Achnacarry out of Corrrie Bheag of Achnacarry, was bought as a yearling by Bruce Haliburton and went on to be in-hand champion in 2007 and ridden supreme at the Highland in 2011 – a huge achievement and a great year for Jean and Tim.

Jean still rides some of the ponies herself, but recently she has had help from a local girl, 11-year-old Phoebe Porter, who rode the now 23-year-old Rowan at Fife Show and did a great job for her first show, coming third.

Showing and breeding are addictive, according to Jean, who also breeds standard schnauzers, which she shows all over the country – winning best of breeds a few times and taking a couple of firsts at Crufts.

Recently, she has acquired a flock of six Shetland sheep and had her first two lambs
last year.

She added: “I quite fancy showing them too!”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]