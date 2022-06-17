Nancy Nicolson: Show is a diversion from life’s realities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nancy Nicolson: Show is a diversion from life’s realities

By Nancy Nicolson
June 17, 2022, 8:34 pm
ICONIC: Winning at the Highland will always be the ultimate accolade.

The build-up has lasted almost three years and the hype in recent weeks has been relentless, so it’s no surprise that next  Friday and Saturday are almost sell-out show days at Ingliston.

The Royal Highland Show (RHS) organisers are now advising anyone still debating whether or not to attend the big bicentenary event to book tickets for Thursday or Sunday instead.

They also emphasise that no tickets will be available to buy on the gate on any day.
So, there’s undoubtedly plenty of enthusiasm for the return of “The Show”, but whether or not it’s from farming folks or townies who are more interested in food and crafts than tractors or livestock, it’s impossible to know.

I’ve been to three summer shows already this season and at each one there’s been muttering and resentment from members and exhibitors about the changes introduced to this year’s Ingliston event.

The fury over asking members to specify the days they’ll be attending, and breeders’ concerns over disruption to their stock over a loud concert on the showground have been well aired here and across social media, and should cause the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) to tread more carefully in future.

But, in fairness, for livestock breeders the early summer shows are but dress rehearsals for the big event and it would be impossible to ignore the escalation of excitement in recent weeks as handlers have assessed the competition and championship rosettes have been handed out in Fife and Angus.

Winning at the Highland will always be the ultimate accolade.

For those doing neither, but simply taking a day away from the farm to wander down the stock or machinery lines and bump into old friends, it will be a welcome relief from the pressures of input inflation which this week prompted the Scottish Government to bring forward the date of annual farm payments, and the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) to increase overdraft limits and introduce capital repayment holidays.

The immaculate livestock and white-coated handlers, the food, company and craic create a feel-good atmosphere that makes you proud to be part of this industry.

And if you don’t have a ticket, there’s always the option of putting your feet up at home for the live broadcasts from the showground which are free to watch at royalhighlandshow.org via RHS TV.

See you there.

