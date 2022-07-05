Strichen JAC reigns supreme in Grampian Young Farmers Rally

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Strichen JAC reigns supreme in Grampian Young Farmers Rally

By Gemma Mackie
July 5, 2022, 5:00 pm
Strichen JAC
Strichen JAC celebrates after winning the rally.

Strichen JAC was crowned cream of the crop for the second year in a row at the Grampian Young Farmers Rally.

The rally, organised by the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs (SAYFC), was hosted by the Aberdeen & Kincardine District and staged at Fettercairn Show Park.

A total of 16 clubs from across the Grampian area competed in a range of competitions throughout the day including stockjudging, construction, field contests, sports, arts and crafts and a series of practical contests.

The winning club on the day was Strichen JAC with 106 points, with second place going to Vale of Alford JAC with 104 points and third place to Udny JAC with 73 points.

Strichen JAC was awarded the Caroline Rennie Commemorative Rose Bowl for the second year in a row – a trophy launched last year in memory of former Turriff & District JAC member Caroline Rennie who died in a farm accident in 2021.

Meanwhile, the Turriff JAC Perpetual Challenge Trophy – awarded to the best small club at the rally – was also won by Strichen JAC.

In the stockjudging contest, the prize for the best team went to a group from Udny with 1,158 points comprising Murray Stuart, Craig Taylor and Kevin Bruce.

The prize for the best individual in the stockjudging was won jointly by Brodie Keir from Vale of Alford and Craig Taylor from Udny JAC, while the prize for the best individual female in the stockjudging contest went to Lucy Shand from Keith.

The day concluded with tug of war, and first prize in the men’s contest went to Mearns, while first in the ladies section went to Strathbogie.

Other prizes

Other prizes included: the best floral art exhibit award to Arlene Black from Udny JAC; the award for the club with the most points in the baking section to Udny JAC; the awards for the club with the most points in the club display contest and the prize for the club with the most points in the industrial section to Vale of Alford JAC.

Inverurie JAC took the the award for the best club in the construction contest, while Strichen JAC took the club award for ropemaking and Strathbogie JAC won the ladies ropemaking award.

Vale of Alford JAC won awards for the club with the most points in field contests and the netball contest, while New Deer YFC won the five-a-side football and Mearns JAC took the prize for the club with the most points in the sports section.

Lastly, New Deer YFC was awarded the Scotglass Ltd Club Participation Trophy for the club whose members participated the most in the rally.

“Well done to all the young farmers who came along and participated,” said rally convener, Gordon Watt.

“The committee and judges were impressed by the high number of entries throughout the day.”

SAYFC north region chairman, Sarah Mowat, hailed a successful day and said: “It was great to see such a good turnout of Grampian clubs at the rally where the sun shined throughout the day.

“Well done to Strichen who were crowned winners of the Caroline Rennie Rose Bowl for a second year running.

“A massive thanks again must go to the rally committee for organising the event and also the members for all their time and effort.”

