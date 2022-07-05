Strichen JAC reigns supreme in Grampian Young Farmers Rally

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Strichen JAC was crowned cream of the crop for the second year in a row at the Grampian Young Farmers Rally.

The rally, organised by the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs (SAYFC), was hosted by the Aberdeen & Kincardine District and staged at Fettercairn Show Park.

A total of 16 clubs from across the Grampian area competed in a range of competitions throughout the day including stockjudging, construction, field contests, sports, arts and crafts and a series of practical contests.

The winning club on the day was Strichen JAC with 106 points, with second place going to Vale of Alford JAC with 104 points and third place to Udny JAC with 73 points.

Strichen JAC was awarded the Caroline Rennie Commemorative Rose Bowl for the second year in a row – a trophy launched last year in memory of former Turriff & District JAC member Caroline Rennie who died in a farm accident in 2021.

Meanwhile, the Turriff JAC Perpetual Challenge Trophy – awarded to the best small club at the rally – was also won by Strichen JAC.

In the stockjudging contest, the prize for the best team went to a group from Udny with 1,158 points comprising Murray Stuart, Craig Taylor and Kevin Bruce.

The prize for the best individual in the stockjudging was won jointly by Brodie Keir from Vale of Alford and Craig Taylor from Udny JAC, while the prize for the best individual female in the stockjudging contest went to Lucy Shand from Keith.

The day concluded with tug of war, and first prize in the men’s contest went to Mearns, while first in the ladies section went to Strathbogie.

Other prizes

Other prizes included: the best floral art exhibit award to Arlene Black from Udny JAC; the award for the club with the most points in the baking section to Udny JAC; the awards for the club with the most points in the club display contest and the prize for the club with the most points in the industrial section to Vale of Alford JAC.

Inverurie JAC took the the award for the best club in the construction contest, while Strichen JAC took the club award for ropemaking and Strathbogie JAC won the ladies ropemaking award.

Vale of Alford JAC won awards for the club with the most points in field contests and the netball contest, while New Deer YFC won the five-a-side football and Mearns JAC took the prize for the club with the most points in the sports section.

Lastly, New Deer YFC was awarded the Scotglass Ltd Club Participation Trophy for the club whose members participated the most in the rally.

“Well done to all the young farmers who came along and participated,” said rally convener, Gordon Watt.

“The committee and judges were impressed by the high number of entries throughout the day.”

SAYFC north region chairman, Sarah Mowat, hailed a successful day and said: “It was great to see such a good turnout of Grampian clubs at the rally where the sun shined throughout the day.

“Well done to Strichen who were crowned winners of the Caroline Rennie Rose Bowl for a second year running.

“A massive thanks again must go to the rally committee for organising the event and also the members for all their time and effort.”