Highland Pony from Queen’s Balmoral Estate wins top award

A Highland Pony from the Queen’s Balmoral Estate was the winner of a top award at this year’s Scottish Game Fair.

The pony was the recipient of the 2022 Fred Taylor Memorial Trophy for Working Hill Ponies – a special award in memory of Fred Taylor, who was the head stalker at Invermark Estate in Angus.

The contest, which has been absent for two years due to Covid-19, was staged at this year’s GWCT Scottish Game Fair at Scone Palace, Perth, with 10 ponies forward for judging.

Taking the top spot, was 17-year-old grey mare Balmoral Alpine, when shown in traditional game panniers by 19-year-old trainee ghillie James Wilson.

Alpine was previously a ridden pony at the Queen’s Windsor estate, before going to Balmoral to carry stags and does.

Competition judge David Allison, who is the Duke of Westminster’s headsalker on Reay Forest Estate in Sutherland, said the winning pony was a true example of the versatility of the Highland Pony breed.

“I was looking for a pony with it all,” said Mr Allison.

“They needed to be well put together, have a good temperament, and be fit and ready for work in the hills; those three things are essential for any working hill pony, and I was so impressed with all the ponies this year.”

He added: “It was tough whittling it down to just one, but Balmoral Alpine really caught my eye.

“[She had] The sweetest temperament, an excellent stamp of a Highland Pony immaculately turned out by her ghillie and clearly fit and ready to go.”

Balmoral Highland Pony Stud manager, Sylvia Ormiston, said: “I am so proud of our team for their hard work getting the ponies ready and for helping to put on such a great show for the spectators [at the Game Fair].

“Their enthusiasm to show the ponies is so important as it means we can take advantage of the opportunity to put this rare breed in front of the public and show how versatile they are.

“Balmoral Alpine really looked after James, so I am delighted with the result and for the lad.”

James was given a medal and rosette from the Highland Pony Society and the Balmoral Stud will also receive a painting of Balmoral Alpine by acclaimed artist Robert Mayston.