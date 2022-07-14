Turriff Show 2022: Organisers hail strong livestock entries

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Turriff Show organisers have hailed a strong entry for livestock at this year’s event with more than 1,500 cattle, sheep and horses forward for judging.

The show, which takes place on July 31 and August 1, will feature more various competitions for cattle, sheep, horses and other animals including rabbits, cavies and working dogs.

Poultry would normally be present at the show, however all poultry sections have been cancelled due to avian influenza.

The event, which has not taken place since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will also play host to the Highland Cattle National Show.

The prestigious show has an entry of 62 cattle forward for judging by Jim McKechnie, who runs the Gartocharn fold near West Dunbartonshire.

Highland Cattle Society breed secretary, Anne-Marie Carruthers, said: “It’s the first time the national event has been hosted in Scotland and we would like to take this opportunity to thank the organisers of Turriff Show for giving us the opportunity to use the show as a venue.

“Turriff is seen as ‘The Show’ in the north of Scotland and one that everyone wants to be seen doing well at.

“Exhibitors of Highland cattle, as well as other breeds, are delighted to be back out showing again after a two-year absence – this year’s national show will be extra special for many.”

In total, 273 cattle entries are forward including 28 entries for Limousin, 27 Beef Shorthorn entries, 26 Aberdeen-Angus entries, 16 Charolais entries, six Simmental entries, 14 British Blue entries, and a line-up of 34 cattle for the commercial section.

Meanwhile, more than 650 entries are forward for the sheep section.

This includes 63 entries for the Blue Texel section, which was introduced as a new section at the 2019 show, as well as 61 entries for the Texel contest. Other entries include: 48 Beltex, 47 Ryeland, 37 Suffolk and 34 Charollais.

The show will also feature carcase cattle and butchery lamb classes with 35 cattle and 28 lambs entered for judging at Woodhead Brothers, Turriff, as well as 686 horse and pony entries.

Turriff Show president Alan Gaul thanked those who had entered animals for the show and said: “It’s great to see such a strong entry of livestock.

“There is a lot of time and effort that goes in at home to prepare stock for coming along to shows like Turriff and we always appreciate the support from exhibitors and are grateful to sponsors and donators who allow us to offer great prizes and trophies across all sections.”

A range of judges have been selected for the show including Helen Goldie, who breeds Suffolk sheep in Ayrshire. She will be tasked with selecting the champion of champions from the beef, sheep, ridden pony, in-hand pony and Clydesdale champions.