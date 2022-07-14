Turriff Show 2022: Organisers hail strong livestock entries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Turriff Show 2022: Organisers hail strong livestock entries

By Gemma Mackie
July 14, 2022, 5:00 pm
This year's Turriff Show will feature the national show of Highland Cattle.
Turriff Show organisers have hailed a strong entry for livestock at this year’s event with more than 1,500 cattle, sheep and horses forward for judging.

The show, which takes place on July 31 and August 1, will feature more various competitions for cattle, sheep, horses and other animals including rabbits, cavies and working dogs.

Poultry would normally be present at the show, however all poultry sections have been cancelled due to avian influenza.

The event, which has not taken place since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will also play host to the Highland Cattle National Show.

The prestigious show has an entry of 62 cattle forward for judging by Jim McKechnie, who runs the Gartocharn fold near West Dunbartonshire.

More than 270 cattle are entered to compete at this year’s Turriff Show.

Highland Cattle Society breed secretary, Anne-Marie Carruthers, said: “It’s the first time the national event has been hosted in Scotland and we would like to take this opportunity to thank the organisers of Turriff Show for giving us the opportunity to use the show as a venue.

“Turriff is seen as ‘The Show’ in the north of Scotland and one that everyone wants to be seen doing well at.

“Exhibitors of Highland cattle, as well as other breeds, are delighted to be back out showing again after a two-year absence – this year’s national show will be extra special for many.”

In total, 273 cattle entries are forward including 28 entries for Limousin, 27 Beef Shorthorn entries, 26 Aberdeen-Angus entries, 16 Charolais entries, six Simmental entries, 14 British Blue entries, and a line-up of 34 cattle for the commercial section.

Meanwhile, more than 650 entries are forward for the sheep section.

This includes 63 entries for the Blue Texel section, which was introduced as a new section at the 2019 show, as well as 61 entries for the Texel contest. Other entries include: 48 Beltex, 47 Ryeland, 37 Suffolk and 34 Charollais.

Sheep line up for judging at the last show in 2019.

The show will also feature carcase cattle and butchery lamb classes with 35 cattle and 28 lambs entered for judging at Woodhead Brothers, Turriff, as well as 686 horse and pony entries.

Turriff Show president Alan Gaul thanked those who had entered animals for the show and said: “It’s great to see such a strong entry of livestock.

“There is a lot of time and effort that goes in at home to prepare stock for coming along to shows like Turriff and we always appreciate the support from exhibitors and are grateful to sponsors and donators who allow us to offer great prizes and trophies across all sections.”

A range of judges have been selected for the show including Helen Goldie, who breeds Suffolk sheep in Ayrshire. She will be tasked with selecting the champion of champions from the beef, sheep, ridden pony, in-hand pony and Clydesdale champions.

Our guide to summer agricultural shows in the north and north-east

