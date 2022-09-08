‘There is both a soil and crop crisis developing’: Climate change could cause crop crisis by 2040

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Farming

‘There is both a soil and crop crisis developing’: Climate change could cause crop crisis by 2040

By Nancy Nicolson
September 8, 2022, 11:31 am
Climate change crops
Changes in temperatures and greater variations in rainfall patterns impact crops.

A scientist at Invergowrie’s James Hutton Insitute (JHI) is to lead international research into crops that are resilient to climate change.

European crop yields are projected to plummet by a third by 2040 as a result of extremes in temperatures and greater variation in rainfall patterns which impact on soil and the type of crops which can be grown.

Dr Tim George, who focuses on the rhizosphere – the region of soil surrounding plant roots – is leading the team from a 22-strong consortium of organisations who will work with crop breeders and farmers from areas which are under the greatest pressure from climate-induced stress.

Soil and crop crisis

Climate change crops
Dr Tim George leads an international research team. Photo supplied by The James Hutton Institute

Dr George said: “There is both a soil and crop crisis developing in Europe.

“In 20 years’ time, we will need to have more resilient crops which can tolerate extreme temperatures, more variable rainfall and be able to grow in more marginal soil conditions.

Battle against climate change

“Managing the interface between the soil and the plant is where the real battle against climate change is going to play out. It is an honour to play a major role in such a vital and urgent project, which is a real coup for the James Hutton Institute.”

Investigations will focus on a range of cereal, tuber, beans and peas commonly grown in rotations in Europe, and work will also include research into improving soil nutrient availability and cutting the greenhouse gases being emitted from soil.

The five-year, 9 million euros project called Root2Res is funded by the Horizon Europe research programme and also includes soil scientists from Dundee University and Arvalis, a French research organisation dedicated to arable crops.

The group will meet for the first time next month.

