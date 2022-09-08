Oban lifeboat helps damaged vessel after running aground on Isle of Seil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Oban lifeboat helps damaged vessel after running aground on Isle of Seil

By Lottie Hood
September 8, 2022, 11:35 am Updated: September 8, 2022, 5:42 pm
Oban lifeboat was dispatched at around 8.50am today to assist the vessel.
The Oban lifeboat helped tow damaged vessel to Oban marina after it ran aground.

Coastguards received the call of the vessel in distress at around 8.45am today.

RLNI Oban lifeboat was dispatched around five minutes later to assist a vessel that ran aground at Ardfad Point on the Isle of Seil.

A coastguard spokesman said: “The call was received at 8.44am this morning of a vessel that had run aground at Ardfad Point, south of Oban on the Isle of Seil.

“The vessel with two persons on board had run aground after suffering engine problems and the propellers have been damaged.”

Due to the damage sustained, the lifeboat crew helped to tow the vessel at around 10am to Kerrera Marina in Oban.

