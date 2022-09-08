Oban lifeboat helps damaged vessel after running aground on Isle of Seil

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Oban lifeboat helped tow damaged vessel to Oban marina after it ran aground.

Coastguards received the call of the vessel in distress at around 8.45am today.

RLNI Oban lifeboat was dispatched around five minutes later to assist a vessel that ran aground at Ardfad Point on the Isle of Seil.

A coastguard spokesman said: “The call was received at 8.44am this morning of a vessel that had run aground at Ardfad Point, south of Oban on the Isle of Seil.

“The vessel with two persons on board had run aground after suffering engine problems and the propellers have been damaged.”

Due to the damage sustained, the lifeboat crew helped to tow the vessel at around 10am to Kerrera Marina in Oban.