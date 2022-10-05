Cheviot ram nets £28,000 Lairg record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cheviot ram nets £28,000 Lairg record

By Iain Grant
October 5, 2022, 5:00 pm
Cheviot Attonburn Bonnie Lad sold for a record £28,000 at Lairg.
A hill Cheviot ram from the Borders secured a breed record at Lairg when he went under the hammer for £28,000.

Attonburn Bonnie Lad was the star of the 260 forward at the United Auctions annual sale on Monday.

The ram is one of more than 2,000 NCCs run by the Rennie family on a 2,800-acre holding in the Bowmont Valley at Yetholm, near Kelso.

The ram was bought from Bowmont Farming Ltd by WN Douglas, Catslackburn, Yarrow and WW Dunlop and Son, Commonside, Hawick.

The cheque was £4,000 more than the previous record paid out at the 2021 sale for a ram, Stouphill 19392 from WD Allen, from Annick.

The average at Monday’s sale was £1,413.96, slightly down on last year.

Donald Young, group director of United Auctions and who oversees the company’s operation in the north of Scotland, said: “Buyers were being very picky about what tup they liked but when they settled on one they liked, they were willing to shell out for them.”

Badanloch secured £12,000 for this ram at Lairg.

Badanloch fetched the next two highest prices: £12,000 for a ram bought by Coull Estates, Laggan; and £9,000 for one heading to next-door Achentoul Farms Ltd.

Andrew Elliot, Balnakiel, went to £8,500 for one from Linhope Farming Company, Yetholm.

Two fetched £7,000, from Sorbietrees, Newcastleton to Messrs Curwen, Wales; and the other from Bowmont Farming Ltd to Coull Estates.

Editor's Picks