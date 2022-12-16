New Press and Journal farming editor to shine a light on key issues

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Press and Journal is excited to announce the appointment of Katrina Macarthur as our new farming editor.

Katrina, who is a farmer’s daughter from Nairnshire, has landed her dream job and can’t wait to get started and give our readers the best coverage on the agricultural industry, local countryside issues and rural affairs.

Katrina has been steeped in farming from an early age on the family farm based at Cawdor, farming beef, sheep and arable on 1,000 acres.

Her passion for livestock was evident while young and she established her own pedigree Budgate Blue Texel flock in 2019.

After school, Katrina studied agriculture at Oatridge near Edinburgh and then moved to The Scottish Farmer.

After her time there Katrina moved into freelance agri journalism, writing for UK magazines, breed societies, organisations and newspapers including The P&J.

In April 2021 she took on a part-time role as livestock fieldsperson with Aberdeen & Northern Marts, working with farmers in the Turriff, Huntly, Banff & Buchan areas.

Katrina, who is now living near Huntly, where her fiance farms, said of her appointment: “It’s an absolute honour to become farming editor of The Press & Journal, as it celebrates 275 years of serving the people of the north and north-east of Scotland.

‘‘I’ve grown up with The P&J in my family home so I’m really proud to now officially be part of the team.

‘It’s crucial that your voices are heard’

“Agriculture is a hugely important sector and it’s crucial that your voices are heard, particularly in these unprecedented times.

“I look forward to working with you all and wish you a Merry Christmas and prosperous new year.’’

Press and Journal Editor Frank O’Donnell said: “I am delighted to welcome Katrina to The P&J.

“Farming is central to the economy and culture of the north and north-east of Scotland, and the industry is a core component of our coverage in print and digital.

“At this time of great uncertainty, it is vital that we have a strong voice from the agri community, covering both the daily rhythm of the sector and the significant current challenges faced by businesses. I have no doubt that Katrina will be a fresh voice in this space.”