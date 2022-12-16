Boss Billy Dodds determined to set Caley Thistle record straight against Hamilton Accies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Boss Billy Dodds determined to set Caley Thistle record straight against Hamilton Accies

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
December 16, 2022, 5:00 pm
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds. Images: Craig Brown/SNS Group
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds. Images: Craig Brown/SNS Group

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds is determined to deliver a winning blow against bogey side Hamilton – starting on Saturday at New Douglas Park.

Last week’s 2-0 SPFL Trust Trophy defeat against their Championship hosts came with ICT’s under-18s mainly involved.

It was a spirited performance from the young group, pitched into action after the Highlanders opted to rest their regular seniors amid an injury crisis which still extends to nine players.

The head-to-head record between the clubs is now all-level, with 11 wins apiece and six draws.

However, in recent times it’s been Accies who have had the upper-hand, with a 1-0 league win in Inverness in October following two victories and a draw last term.

This weekend, sixth-placed ICT are hunting three precious points, needing to get their first Championship victory since beating Cove Rangers 1-0 in mid-October. 

The game, which is subject to a 7.45am pitch inspection, is of huge importance to John Rankin’s Hamilton too, with the Lanarkshire side two points behind Arbroath at the foot of the division.

Inverness head coach Billy Dodds. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group

ICT must match Accies’ desire – boss

Dodds knows that energetic willingness to work non-stop is the first aspect of the game his own players must be ready for.

He said: “Even when Hamilton were comprehensively beaten 4-0 in their last league game against us last season, the one thing that Hamilton always have – especially against us – is that real desire and hard work ethic.

“It has got them success against us, and we have to make sure we match that.

“I’m sure we will, I’ve been seeing positive signs, but we have to realise that some teams you play against have a good record against you.

“Hamilton have a good record against us, and we want to put that right.”

Capable of beating most opponents

Accies don’t have a magical formula they’ve worked out against ICT to have the best of the recent games and Dodds is confident ICT can be the winners this time.

He said: “When we played them at the end of last season, we won 4-0 and we were really good that day.

“There have just been a couple of crucial games – we went on a five-game winning run and they hit us with a sucker-punch.

“We weren’t at our best that night, we didn’t play particularly well, but we gave a lot to the game in terms of effort and work-rate, it just never worked out for us.

“That was the start of a run where we lost a few games, so we need to start handling individual games.

“It’s not about looking at the opponent, because we say it all the time that anybody can beat anybody.

“We just need to make sure that certain teams don’t get the better of us again.

“We’ve had the beating of Hamilton, but we’ve found it hard lately. I’ve got high hopes and expectation in terms of when we get it all right – putting in the effort, quality in the final third, defending properly and winning battles in the midfield area – we’re capable of winning most games in this league.”

Still low on numbers after ‘rest week’

Dodds, who could welcome back forward Billy Dodds from a calf injury, hopes taking the group of regular players out of action last week might have been of benefit, although they’ve still got a lengthy injury list.

When asked about the rest of the seniors, he added: “Freshness-wise, yes it was a good thing.

“Hamilton rested a few players as well, but they did have four or five first-team players out there as well.

“Mark Ridgers was the only one for us really, and he did well with what he did.

“We’ll be fresh, but we still have a few missing.

“If we keep talking about it, people think we’re making excuses, so we’ll move on and try to get three points on Saturday.”

