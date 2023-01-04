Caithness Young Farmers begin centenary celebrations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Caithness Young Farmers begin centenary celebrations

By Katrina Macarthur
January 4, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 4, 2023, 7:29 pm
Farmers in Caithness took part in a tractor run over the festive period. Image: William Ronaldson
Farmers in Caithness took part in a tractor run over the festive period. Image: William Ronaldson

A festive tractor run kicked off a special year of celebrations in Caithness last week to mark 100 years in the life of the young farmers’ movement in Scotland.

Almost 60 tractors decorated in Christmas lights took part in the event which ran through a number of villages from Bower to Thurso.

Caithness is home to the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs (SAYFC) after the first club called Lanergill was founded in 1923, followed by the formation of SAYFC in 1938.

The national organisation’s roots can be traced back to Lanergill school, which is now a house, where a group of young farmers got together to form the country’s first club.

The district now has three active Young Farmers’ clubs – Bower, Forss and Halkirk – which all take part in a number of competitions and events throughout the year at both local and national level.

A committee, comprising past and present members of Caithness District Young Farmers, has been formed to oversee planning for a series of events this year to raise money for three charities – RSABI, the Scottish Air Ambulance and MFR Cash For Kids.

Avril Henderson, who is a past member of Bower Young Farmers, and farms with her husband at Alterwall, near Wick, is organising committee secretary and said the enthusiasm shown already has been “absolutely tremendous”.

Mrs Henderson, along with the rest of the organising committee and its chairman, Sandy Douglas, from Achnamoine Farm, Halkirk, will be hosting a number of social events this year.

These include a quiz night in February, an open rally at Quoybrae Mart in May, and an anniversary dinner and dance held at the Assembly Rooms, Wick, on Saturday November 18.

