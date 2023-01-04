Caithness Young Farmers begin centenary celebrations

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A festive tractor run kicked off a special year of celebrations in Caithness last week to mark 100 years in the life of the young farmers’ movement in Scotland.

Almost 60 tractors decorated in Christmas lights took part in the event which ran through a number of villages from Bower to Thurso.

Caithness is home to the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs (SAYFC) after the first club called Lanergill was founded in 1923, followed by the formation of SAYFC in 1938.

The national organisation’s roots can be traced back to Lanergill school, which is now a house, where a group of young farmers got together to form the country’s first club.

The district now has three active Young Farmers’ clubs – Bower, Forss and Halkirk – which all take part in a number of competitions and events throughout the year at both local and national level.

A committee, comprising past and present members of Caithness District Young Farmers, has been formed to oversee planning for a series of events this year to raise money for three charities – RSABI, the Scottish Air Ambulance and MFR Cash For Kids.

Avril Henderson, who is a past member of Bower Young Farmers, and farms with her husband at Alterwall, near Wick, is organising committee secretary and said the enthusiasm shown already has been “absolutely tremendous”.

Mrs Henderson, along with the rest of the organising committee and its chairman, Sandy Douglas, from Achnamoine Farm, Halkirk, will be hosting a number of social events this year.

These include a quiz night in February, an open rally at Quoybrae Mart in May, and an anniversary dinner and dance held at the Assembly Rooms, Wick, on Saturday November 18.