MSP hits out after city backs move to plant-based eating

Scottish farmers have received another slap in the face as Edinburgh becomes the first capital in Europe to endorse a “Plant Based Treaty” which could include the introduction of meat-free days at schools, hospitals, nursing homes and offices in the city.

Councillors on Edinburgh’s policy and sustainability committee backed a motion to refuse applications for new farms and slaughterhouses, and for the potential rollout of meat taxes and carbon labelling on foods.

The ‘treaty’ announcement comes in the same week as professor Alice Stanton, presented her research to the Scottish parliament, highlighting that there is little if any evidence that unprocessed red meat is associated with an increased risk to human health.

“At least two billion of us worldwide consume enough calories but dietary quality is inadequate,” she said.

“What is missing are key amino acids, vitamins and minerals, all of which are naturally present in animal sourced foods. Consumption of meat, dairy, seafood and eggs, as part of a healthy balanced diet is key.

“If we try to replace nutrient rich animal sourced foods with plant-based ultra-processed foods, which are filled with excess calories, sugar, salt and multiple cosmetic additives, we are very likely to harm human health.”

Jim Fairlie, MSP for Perthshire South and Kinross-shire, raised his concerns and said the scientific evidence was there to prove that Scotland’s farmers are amongst the most sustainable in the world.

“The important research of professor Alice Stanton, proves that nutrient-rich animal sourced foods are a vital component of our diets, and it is hugely concerning that city-based councillors are moving towards banning this as an option across Scotland’s capital,” he said.

“Scottish farmers do a fantastic job of producing sustainable food, and are continually adopting updated measures to protect and enhance our countryside.

Mr Fairlie said he would be happy to share the research and meet with councillors to discuss the high-quality standards of Scotland’s farming community prior to their vote at full council.

Council leader Cammy Day, said: “By endorsing the Plant Based Treaty, the council is expressing support for a treaty to be negotiated at a global level as a companion to the Paris Agreement on climate.

“The treaty is not legally binding and is modelled on the Fossil Fuel Treaty, which Edinburgh endorsed in March 2022 as the first city in Scotland.”

A spokesperson from Edinburgh City Council told the P&J: “Although plant-based options will be promoted in schools, there are no plans to take meat out of school menus and care homes as endorsing the treaty doesn’t mean that all aspects of it will be implemented.”