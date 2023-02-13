Strong Limousin trade at Carlisle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Strong Limousin trade at Carlisle

By Katrina Macarthur
February 13, 2023, 10:43 am
Sale leader at 45,000gns was Easegillhead Spoton. Image: Wayne Hutchinson.
Limousin bulls met a strong trade at Carlisle on Saturday producing a top price of 45,000gns and another 16 at five-figure prices.

Harrison and Hetherington sold 78 bulls to average £8,230.38, with 24 seniors at £6,444.37, 32 intermediates at £8,163.75 and 22 juniors at £10,275.68.

Sale leader at 45,000gns, was the reserve junior champion, Easegillhead Spoton, from Kirkby Stephen breeders, Andrew and Rachel Marston.

Selling to Paul and Christine Tippetts, Wilodge, Shropshire, he is an August, 2021-born son of the AI sire Gunnerfleet Lion, and out of the Netherhall Jackpot daughter, Netherall Narhera.

The family also sold the fourth equal highest priced bull at 18,000gns.

This was Easegillhead Superduper, the second prize winner to the reserve junior champion.

Overall champion from Ampertaine made 25,000gns

He is an AI son of Plumtree Fantastic, and sold to Andrew Proctor, Morpeth.

The overall champion from James McKay’s Ampertaine herd in Northern Ireland, made 25,000gns to Paul Dawes’ Dinmore herd from Hereford.

This was Ampertaine Senator, by Foxhillfarm Ourbest, out of the Loosebeare Fantastic-sired, Ampertaine Ladyship.

Mr McKay also received 20,000gns for Ampertaine Squire.

He is the result of a flush of the Ampertaine Elgin daughter, Ampertaine Jlo, and by Wilodge Cerberus.

The buyer was Messrs Knaggs and Son, Co Durham.

Steven and Richard Priestley, Brampton, received 18,000gns for Brontemoor Sonofgod, by Knock Msport.

He sold to Norbreck Genetics Ltd, Cockerham, Lancaster.

Show winners from Ampertaine and Meadowrig. 

Scottish breeder Ian Nimmo of the Maraiscote herd, Lanarkshire, topped at 16,000gns for the senior champion.

This was Maraiscote Savoy, a natural calf by the 5o,000gns Bassingfield Machoman, which sold to Messrs Jerman, Wales.

Matching that price of 16,000gns, was the reserve senior champion Meadowrig Scorpio, from Antony Renton, Duns.

A further eight five-figure priced bulls sold to Scotland

This one is by Homebyres Macadoo, and sold to Messrs Strattons Farm, Berkshire.

Bruce Goldie, Townfoot, Dumfries, sold four bulls at five-figure prices, with the dearest at 15,000gns for Goldies Stamp, to Messrs Pitcher, Lincolnshire.

Eight other five-figure priced bulls sold to Scotland, including Calogale Sykes, from Messrs Lee and Lloyd, Wales, which made 11,000gns to the Shennan family from Farden, Girvan.

Alan Doig from East Buchanty, Glenalmond, paid 10,000gns for Ivyfarm Stormzy, from B and L Wilkinson, Leyburn, while Harry Emslie from Peterhead, paid the same money for Goldies Strongbow, from Bruce Goldie.

The Walkers from Easterside, Stonehaven, paid 10,000gns for Aultside Sexbomb, from Garry Patterson, Upper Forgie, Keith, and the Hendersons from Wardhouse, Insch, purchased Longhirst Sauvignon, from the Jordan family, Morpeth, for 9,000gns.

Meanwhile, Aileen Ritchie, Tamala, Whitecairns, topped at 8,000gns for Ritchies Spice.

In the females, 42 sold to average £3,090 and topped at 15,000gns for Lodge Topnotch, from Ian and Wendy Callion, Stirling.

The buyer was Donald McVicar, Lepinchapel, Argyll.

