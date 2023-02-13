Strong Limousin trade at Carlisle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Limousin bulls met a strong trade at Carlisle on Saturday producing a top price of 45,000gns and another 16 at five-figure prices.

Harrison and Hetherington sold 78 bulls to average £8,230.38, with 24 seniors at £6,444.37, 32 intermediates at £8,163.75 and 22 juniors at £10,275.68.

Sale leader at 45,000gns, was the reserve junior champion, Easegillhead Spoton, from Kirkby Stephen breeders, Andrew and Rachel Marston.

Selling to Paul and Christine Tippetts, Wilodge, Shropshire, he is an August, 2021-born son of the AI sire Gunnerfleet Lion, and out of the Netherhall Jackpot daughter, Netherall Narhera.

The family also sold the fourth equal highest priced bull at 18,000gns.

This was Easegillhead Superduper, the second prize winner to the reserve junior champion.

Overall champion from Ampertaine made 25,000gns

He is an AI son of Plumtree Fantastic, and sold to Andrew Proctor, Morpeth.

The overall champion from James McKay’s Ampertaine herd in Northern Ireland, made 25,000gns to Paul Dawes’ Dinmore herd from Hereford.

This was Ampertaine Senator, by Foxhillfarm Ourbest, out of the Loosebeare Fantastic-sired, Ampertaine Ladyship.

Mr McKay also received 20,000gns for Ampertaine Squire.

He is the result of a flush of the Ampertaine Elgin daughter, Ampertaine Jlo, and by Wilodge Cerberus.

The buyer was Messrs Knaggs and Son, Co Durham.

Steven and Richard Priestley, Brampton, received 18,000gns for Brontemoor Sonofgod, by Knock Msport.

He sold to Norbreck Genetics Ltd, Cockerham, Lancaster.

Scottish breeder Ian Nimmo of the Maraiscote herd, Lanarkshire, topped at 16,000gns for the senior champion.

This was Maraiscote Savoy, a natural calf by the 5o,000gns Bassingfield Machoman, which sold to Messrs Jerman, Wales.

Matching that price of 16,000gns, was the reserve senior champion Meadowrig Scorpio, from Antony Renton, Duns.

A further eight five-figure priced bulls sold to Scotland

This one is by Homebyres Macadoo, and sold to Messrs Strattons Farm, Berkshire.

Bruce Goldie, Townfoot, Dumfries, sold four bulls at five-figure prices, with the dearest at 15,000gns for Goldies Stamp, to Messrs Pitcher, Lincolnshire.

Eight other five-figure priced bulls sold to Scotland, including Calogale Sykes, from Messrs Lee and Lloyd, Wales, which made 11,000gns to the Shennan family from Farden, Girvan.

Alan Doig from East Buchanty, Glenalmond, paid 10,000gns for Ivyfarm Stormzy, from B and L Wilkinson, Leyburn, while Harry Emslie from Peterhead, paid the same money for Goldies Strongbow, from Bruce Goldie.

The Walkers from Easterside, Stonehaven, paid 10,000gns for Aultside Sexbomb, from Garry Patterson, Upper Forgie, Keith, and the Hendersons from Wardhouse, Insch, purchased Longhirst Sauvignon, from the Jordan family, Morpeth, for 9,000gns.

Meanwhile, Aileen Ritchie, Tamala, Whitecairns, topped at 8,000gns for Ritchies Spice.

In the females, 42 sold to average £3,090 and topped at 15,000gns for Lodge Topnotch, from Ian and Wendy Callion, Stirling.

The buyer was Donald McVicar, Lepinchapel, Argyll.