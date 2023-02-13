Top Aberdeen businessman defects from Tories to Labour in shock switch

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A leading Aberdeen businessman has quit the Tories after 39 years due to the party’s “economic failings” and their decision to block the SNP’s gender reforms in Scotland.

Iain Anderson, who founded public relations firm Cicero, announced he was defecting to Labour and claimed the Conservatives had become too focused on trying to “run a culture war”.

The longtime Tory supporter was named a “business champion” for LGBT people by Boris Johnson in 2021, but he later quit and accused the government of waging a “woke war” on transgender people.

Mr Anderson said Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour would now be best-placed to “restore trust” in British politics and help improve the economy.

The top businessman grew alarmed with the direction the party’s was headed in when ex-Prime Minister Mr Johnson allegedly said “f*** business” in response to concerns over Brexit.

He told the Financial Times: “I’ve tried to understand why a Conservative leader could say that and nobody in the party blinked an eyelid about it.”

‘I can’t defend it’

Mr Anderson is chair of LGBT charity Stonewall, who have been opposed to the UK Government blocking new Holyrood laws aimed at making self-identification easier for transgender Scots.

He added: “It was made pretty clear the plan is to run a culture war to distract from fundamental economic failings.

My decision to back ⁦@UKLabour⁩ leader ⁦@Keir_Starmer⁩ to restore trust in Government – bring inward investment – and end the culture wars 👇 https://t.co/DXjUFeJpYw — Iain Anderson 🇺🇦 (@iain_w_anderson) February 13, 2023

“It’s not the party it used to be — I can’t defend it.”

The defection will come as a blow to the Scottish Tories, who have slumped in the polls over the past 12 months as a result of the partygate scandal and Liz Truss’ disastrous tenure as prime minister.

Polling has indicated Douglas Ross’ party could be wiped out in their north-east strongholds at Westminster and face losing all of their seats in Scotland.

In 2021, businessman Mr Anderson claimed a 13-hour wait for his mother to be taken to hospital only ended when he was forced to plead for help on social media.

He said: “You shouldn’t have to head to Twitter to get an ambulance.”