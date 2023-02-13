Top Aberdeen businessman defects from Tories to Labour in shock switch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Top Aberdeen businessman defects from Tories to Labour in shock switch

A leading Aberdeen businessman has quit the Tories after 39 years due to the party’s “economic failings” and their decision to block the SNP’s gender reforms in Scotland.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
February 13, 2023, 10:46 am
Photo of Justin Bowie
Iain Anderson has defected from the Tories.
Iain Anderson has defected from the Tories.

A leading Aberdeen businessman has quit the Tories after 39 years due to the party’s “economic failings” and their decision to block the SNP’s gender reforms in Scotland.

Iain Anderson, who founded public relations firm Cicero, announced he was defecting to Labour and claimed the Conservatives had become too focused on trying to “run a culture war”.

The longtime Tory supporter was named a “business champion” for LGBT people by Boris Johnson in 2021, but he later quit and accused the government of waging a “woke war” on transgender people.

Mr Anderson said Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour would now be best-placed to “restore trust” in British politics and help improve the economy.

The top businessman grew alarmed with the direction the party’s was headed in when ex-Prime Minister Mr Johnson allegedly said “f*** business” in response to concerns over Brexit.

He told the Financial Times: “I’ve tried to understand why a Conservative leader could say that and nobody in the party blinked an eyelid about it.”

‘I can’t defend it’

Mr Anderson is chair of LGBT charity Stonewall, who have been opposed to the UK Government blocking new Holyrood laws aimed at making self-identification easier for transgender Scots.

He added: “It was made pretty clear the plan is to run a culture war to distract from fundamental economic failings.

“It’s not the party it used to be — I can’t defend it.”

The defection will come as a blow to the Scottish Tories, who have slumped in the polls over the past 12 months as a result of the partygate scandal and Liz Truss’ disastrous tenure as prime minister.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Polling has indicated Douglas Ross’ party could be wiped out in their north-east strongholds at Westminster and face losing all of their seats in Scotland.

In 2021, businessman Mr Anderson claimed a 13-hour wait for his mother to be taken to hospital only ended when he was forced to plead for help on social media.

He said: “You shouldn’t have to head to Twitter to get an ambulance.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
michael mcintyre aberdeen
Comedian Michael McIntyre to bring Magnificent world tour to Aberdeen
2
Iain Anderson has defected from the Tories.
Exclusive: Michelin chefs Angela Hartnett and Claude Bosi announced for Aberdeen’s Signature Food Festival…
3
Iain Anderson has defected from the Tories.
Man, 56, charged following reported ‘brawl’ at Bridge of Don Thistle match
4
Iain Anderson has defected from the Tories.
‘We’re not asking for a lot, just our families to be looked after’: Neglect…
5
Iain Anderson has defected from the Tories.
Exclusive: ‘Credible’ bid could save Aberdeen’s Stoneywood paper mill
6
Iain Anderson has defected from the Tories.
Danger driver vanished from scene of serious crash that left cousin lying on road…
7
Spectra festival
Massive queues as Spectra attracts thousands to Aberdeen city centre
8
David Woodcock Inverness
Man who sexually assaulted council worker ordered to wear electronic tag
9
Plans have been lodged for an extension at a Crovie fishing cottage
Row over Crovie extension ‘blocking Moray Firth view’, Drumoak pub plans revived and generator…

More from Press and Journal

Iain Anderson has defected from the Tories.
Aberdeen ROV firm UCO secures £1m fish farm deal with Mowi Scotland
Iain Anderson has defected from the Tories.
Paul Third: March of time means May will likely be the last chance to…
Iain Anderson has defected from the Tories.
18 of the best pictures from MasterChef 2022 star Sarah Rankin's cooking event in…
Iain Anderson has defected from the Tories.
Inverness family facing £7,000 vet bills after pet dog Lexi suffers devastating injuries after…
Iain Anderson has defected from the Tories.
When showbiz ghostbuster Derek Acorah hoped for spooky Valentine's date in Inverurie hotel
Iain Anderson has defected from the Tories.
Golf: Will north-east clubs raise 2023 fees to bring in more cash, or freeze…
Cove Rangers defender Scott Ross battles with Dundee's Kwame Thomas. Image: SNS
Scott Ross says Cove Rangers have to 'fight for everything' in survival battle
Iain Anderson has defected from the Tories.
Cannabis farmer jailed after massive plantation found in Aberdeen house
Iain Anderson has defected from the Tories.
Caley Thistle fan view: Ruthless display of finishing from cup experts Inverness
Emma Willis, Rylan Clark and Oti Mabuse celebrating in the snow on Cairngorm Mountain
Rylan Clark, Oti Mabuse and Emma Willis complete Cairngorm climb after 100mph winds put…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented