A retired auctioneer and valuer from Stirling has joined Caledonian Marts board of directors after serving 45 years with the company.

Alastair Logan, is a familiar face throughout Scotland and brings a lifetime of experience in the agricultural sector, as well as knowledge and commitment to the Stirling-based firm.

The mart is headed up by Oliver Shearman, director of operations.