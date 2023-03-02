Balhousie Huntly care home could have registration cancelled unless improvements are made

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Balhousie Huntly care home could have registration cancelled unless improvements are made

By Ellie Milne
March 2, 2023, 2:15 pm Updated: March 2, 2023, 7:37 pm
Balhousie Huntly Care Home has been issued an improvement notice by the Care Inspectorate. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Balhousie Huntly Care Home has been issued an improvement notice by the Care Inspectorate. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

An Aberdeenshire care home has been ordered to improve care for residents amid concerns about staff pressure.

Balhousie Huntly has been ordered to make three improvements within the next two weeks or it will risk its registration being cancelled.

The official notice has been sent to the home after concerns were raised about staffing levels and the care provided to residents.

Balhousie Care Group, which runs the home, says its Huntly team is dedicated to providing the best care possible but the staffing crisis is having a “very real and visible impact”.

It has made the “difficult decision” to temporarily close 12 beds at Huntly while the home works to meet the issued improvements.

Ensure safe administration of medication

The Huntly-based care home was sent an improvement notice on February 16 which clearly lays out the three separate requirements it must meet.

By Friday, the home must show evidence it is keeping people from harm through the safe administration of medications with all staff to have received the appropriate training.

Management has been instructed to put an evaluation system for staff in place, as well as a “complete and accurate” auditable record of all prescribed medicines that are administered or destroyed.

Balhousie Huntly Care Home has been issued three improvements to meet by March 3 and 17. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The second issued improvement is to “ensure that service users experience safe and compassionate care and treatment that meets their health, safety and wellbeing needs and preferences.”

Those working with clinical oversight must have the skills and knowledge to assess service users’ health, safety and wellbeing needs.

Further, they must be able to identify any changes to these needs and inform relevant colleagues so appropriate actions can be taken.

Preventing stress and distress

Last month, the daughter of a Balhousie Huntly resident spoke to the Press and Journal about the “unbelievable neglect” she said her mum has experienced.

Aileen Ingram criticised the home for sweeping issues under the carpet and not investing in its staff amidst a string of incidents, including health complications from an alleged lack of care.

It was confirmed the dementia unit at the home, named the Blue Unit, would be closing with the eight residents to be moved to other homes across Aberdeenshire.

Now, the home has been told to make sure its staff members who work with people with dementia have the required knowledge and skills to provide required support – and have completed the appropriate training.

The Care Inspectorate has ordered improvements from Balhousie Huntly for residents. Image: Shutterstock.

This is part of the third improvement in the notice which must be met by Friday March 17.

The Care Inspectorate has told the home it must “significantly” improve support for people who experience stress and distress.

The official letter states it must: “Identify any cause or trigger responsible for the distress of a service user and take steps to provide appropriate support and reassurance.

“Ensure that service users who experience distress have an assessment and plan which details the actions that are required to be taken to reduce their stress and
distress, and that these plans are implemented when required.”

‘Fully committed’ to making improvements

Balhousie Care Group says it is facing “significant challenges” with recruitment which has led to the re-allocation of staff in the home.

A spokesman said: “In joint consideration with the Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership, the Balhousie Care management team have taken the difficult decision to temporarily close down 12 beds until we can be certain the best staffing levels can be achieved.

“Behind these headlines are immeasurably hardworking teams, dealing with these pressures, day-in and day-out, and of whom we are very proud. On a daily basis, and in collaboration with the Care Inspectorate and the Partnership, we’re working ceaselessly to build a sustainable and safe, quality care environment.

“We have already put the necessary strategies in place to address the concerns raised, so we can ensure the quality of care for our residents.

“Our solid belief in transparency in communication, means all stakeholders are being kept fully up-to-date on issues and progress, in regular correspondence and face-to-face meetings.

“The full focus of our group-wide staff is to daily provide the highest quality of care: we are passionate about the wellbeing of our residents. To that end, we are of course, fully committed to working closely with the regulator, as with all stakeholders, to make the necessary improvements.

“We are entirely supportive of our dedicated Huntly colleagues providing unwavering care to our residents, in tandem with around-the-clock, hands-on support from our committed operations and quality teams.”

‘We’re not asking for a lot, just our families to be looked after’: Neglect allegations at Huntly care home due to shut dementia ward

