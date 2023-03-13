Top-priced working dog sold to America

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An inaugural sale of working dogs conducted by Lawrie and Symington saw the top priced dog at 8,000gns sell to America.

The sale, which included a catalogued entry of 22 dogs comprising broken, part broken and pups, was held at East Ingliston Farm, Forfar, by kind permission of Andrew Steel.

Sale leader at 8,000gns was Alan Wilkie’s black, white and tan two-year-old bitch named Lyn, from Kinrive Farm at Glen Moy, near Kirriemuir.

She is by JK Allan’s Rob, out of A Dickman’s Kate, and has competed in trials throughout the year, gaining points for the national and has been making her mark at the nurseries.

Alan also sold another for 2,800gns to Ian Ogg from Carroch, Kirriemuir.

This was Hill Runner Bill, a 21-month-old dog by Middery Kid, out of Hill Runner Jenna.

The second top price of 6,500gns was paid for Ian Brownlie’s 22-month-old Shug from Dunbar.

He is a black, white and tan dog by W Welsh’s Cap, out of J Emerson’s Mo, and is competing successfully at nursery trials in the Scottish Borders.

Well-known Huntly trialist, George Simpson from Kirkland, Forgue, sold at 6,000gns for Luna.

She is a rising three-year-old black, white and tan, by S Van Der Zweep’s Gary, out of a Welsh-bred dam from DL Williams, and has been picked up three second prizes at trials.

The buyer was Brian Cocker.

George’s second entry made 3,800gns to Ted Fox from St John’s Kirk, Biggar.

This was a three-year-old black, white and tan called Finn, which has been successful at the nursery trial events.

Anna Nicholson’s five-year-old black, white and tan dog Jet from Killin, made 1,500gns to Fraser Dandie from Forfar.

The part-broken dogs sold to 1,600gns for Dougie Galbraith’s one-year-old Tex from Comrie.

He is by P Byrne’s Moss, out of P Byrne’s Heather Hill Mon, and sold to Messrs Hamilton, Tippethill.

Paul Simpson from Beechwynd, Westmuir, Kirriemuir, sold Dun Chaileann Jamie, a black and white two-year-old dog by M Young’s Sture, out of M Young’s Jess, to Peter Milton, Keith.

Shearing contractor, Jack Simpson from Berrydyke Farm, Braco, made his debut selling his black, white and tan two-year-old Finn, for 1,400gns to Ross Nicholson, Isle of Skye.

Lawrie and Symington will be holding its show and sale of Young Farmers’ overwintered calves on Friday March 31 and Saturday April 1 at Forfar Mart.

The show will take place on the Friday evening at 7pm, followed by the sale at 10am on the Saturday.