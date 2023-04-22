Strichen JAC crowned north club of the year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Strichen JAC crowned north club of the year

SAYFC announced the winner at the recent north area AGM in Inverness.

By Katrina Macarthur
Members of Strichen JAC at the club's Christmas Party in 2022.
Members of Strichen JAC at the club's Christmas Party in 2022.

Strichen JAC has been named SAYFC’s north club of the year after a successful year of fundraising, community engagement and dedication from its 30 strong members.

Throughout 2022, the Buchan club was led by chairman Eilidh Davidson and secretary Aimee Mowat, who have just recently handed over the reins to Mark Forsyth and Joanne Lowe.

The club is made up of mainly junior members and both Eilidh and Aimee commented on how well club meetings and events have been supported throughout the year.

Six new members joined the club last year.

“We are absolutely delighted to win this award and must thank all our members for their participation and dedication to the club,” said Eilidh.

“It’s great to have so many young farmers coming forward and we are fortunate that new and old members remained enthusiastic after the pandemic.”

Strichen JAC meets once every two weeks on a Wednesday and attends other district and national competitions throughout the year.

A varied syllabus pulled in new members last year and the club made sure to include non-agricultural activities such as curling, paintballing and fishing, as well as a trip to St Fergus Gas Plant.

One of the biggest achievements for the club has been winning the Grampian Rally two years on the trot.

“We had 22 members travel down to Fettercairn for the rally last year so that was a huge attendance from one club,” said Aimee.

“Preparations are now underway for this year’s rally and 13 of us ladies have just met this week to start organising entries for this year’s event.”

Strichen JAC members present a £3,300 cheque to RSABI.

As well as competing at district events, many of the members travel down to the Royal Highland Show to help the association with stewarding in various competitions held over the four days.

Fundraising has been a huge part of the club success and in October the members raised £10,000 at a Ladies Day held in Ritchie Hall, Strichen.

Around 170 ladies attended the event and over 50 businesses supported the day, with proceeds split between RSABI, CLAN Cancer Support and the club.

The Strichen young farmers also donated £380 to Men Utd, a local charity based in Peterhead which focuses on men’s mental health.

This money was raised at the club’s heads and tails game at the Christmas party in December.

Members were also involved in the organising of the Strichen Jubilee Celebrations, where community groups organised a picnic in the park.

Within the club, the committee selects a Strichen JAC member of the year and saw Duncan Whyte receive the 2022 award.

Both Eilidh and Aimee said Duncan has been a ”very active” member who would ”turn his hand to anything” throughout the year.

The club is looking forward to working through a busy summer syllabus and attending this year’s Grampian Rally at New Deer’s Craigieford Park on Saturday June 10.

RESULTS

Highest participation in competitions – 1, Bower YFC; 2, Forss YFC; 3, Udny JAC.

Highest percentage increase in membership from Feb 21 to Feb 23 – 1, Ross Sutherland YFC; 2, Nairn JAC; 3, Mid Deeside YFC.

North club of the year – 1, Strichen JAC; 2, Turriff and District JAC; 3, Bower YFC.

Strichen JAC and Bower YFC will now go forward to the national finals.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Farming

Stewart Stronach will judge the Simmentals at the Balmoral Show in May.
Scottish breeders bound for judging rings at Balmoral
Alistair Marshall will cycle around Scotland in June.
Chairman takes on charity cycle
Andrew Adam from Newhouse of Glamis is set to judge the Aberdeen-Angus classes.
Stirling Bull Sales: Breeders prepare for May round
The machinery firm has offered new opportunities for the next generation.
John Deere offers opportunity for next generation
Major supermarkets have slashed the price of milk sold on their shelves.
NFUS calls on meeting with supermarkets bosses
To go with story by Sarah Williamson. farming story announcing John Davidson as NFU chief executive Picture shows; NFUS president Martin Kennedy and new chief executive John Davidson. N.A. Supplied by NFU Scotland/Stewart Attwood/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Meet the new chief executive of NFU Scotland
Willie Purdon from Stravenhouse judged the Young Farmers' overwintering.
Strong show forward at UA Stirling
GPS on John Deere tractor.
NFU Mutual reveals Agricultural GPS theft statistics
Record prices are being achieved at UK livestock marts. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Livestock values continue to march on
The Nairn 2019 champion of champions from the Sharp brothers. Image: Anne MacPherson
Nairn Show set to welcome Scottish Zwartbles breeders

Most Read

1
Tui is scrapping its summer flights to Tenerife from Aberdeen Airport. Image: Shutterstock
Tui axes Aberdeen Airport summer flights to Tenerife and Rhodes
2
Finnies is spending a seven-figure sum expanding its George Street premises. Image: AGCC
Finnies the Jeweller opens new look boutique after seven-figure investment
3
The big empty wasteland on John Street could soon be developed into new student flats. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen developer reveals seven-storey student flats plan for vacant John Street site
4
Tesco
Boy and girl, 16, admit attacking man who was set on by group of…
5
Bounty Competitions
North-east granny plans early retirement after winning biggest EVER prize in Bounty Competitions
6
The former Mannofield TSB will be transformed into a healthy lifestyle cafe by sisters Claire Tester and Lucy Slattery of Moossh. Image: Christopher Donnan/DC Thomson
Approved: £750,000 project will transform closed Mannofield TSB into ‘healthy lifestyle cafe’
7
Andy Spence, chief executive of Bid4Oban, in Lochavullin car park, Oban.
Parking ticket fines in Oban will likely increase to £100
8
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Parker guilty of sexual assault, directing verbal sexual communications and breach of the peace. Picture shows; Robin Parker Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 09/11/2022
Sex offender who smuggled knife into court and tried to slit his throat has…
9
Graphics created by DCT Design Desk on 20/4/2023 ahead of the Breedon Highland League title decider between Buckie Thistle and Brechin City. Pictured Euan Spark, left, of Brechin City and Josh Peters of Buckie Thistle.
Ex-team-mates Josh Peters and Euan Spark aiming for Highland League glory with Buckie and…
10
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
‘Vicious’ rapper jailed for gutting man with machete while collecting debts

More from Press and Journal

King Charles was seen leaving the soon to be opened Fish Shop in Ballater. Image: Graeme Eldred.
King Charles and Camilla pay Ballater an unexpected visit ahead of Coronation
Ross County manager Malky Mackay during his side's loss to Hearts. Image: SNS
"We were way off it" - Ross County boss Malky Mackay following 6-1 defeat…
Hearts' Lawrence Shankland (C) celebrates scoring to make it 3-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS
Hearts 6 Ross County 1 – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Danny Thain is the founder of charity TWSPP. Image: TWSPP.
Suicide awareness campaigner returning to Fraserburgh after 4,225 mile charity cycle round Britain
Aberdeen golfer David Law. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen's David Law in contention in Japan; Gemma Dryburgh storms up leaderboard at Chevron…
The earthquake was felt in Fort William. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
'It felt like a bomb had gone off': 2.7 magnitude earthquake hits Lochaber overnight
Police are at the scene. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
Man in hospital following collision involving motorbike and police van in Aberdeen
Ginger Gairdner: Daffodils can't escape old Father Time
Nature Watch: Bullfinches bring regal elegance to the garden
Is Russia spying in Scottish waters. Image: Press Association.
George Mitchell: Putin's departure is only a matter of time

Editor's Picks

Most Commented