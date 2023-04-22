Strichen JAC crowned north club of the year

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Strichen JAC has been named SAYFC’s north club of the year after a successful year of fundraising, community engagement and dedication from its 30 strong members.

Throughout 2022, the Buchan club was led by chairman Eilidh Davidson and secretary Aimee Mowat, who have just recently handed over the reins to Mark Forsyth and Joanne Lowe.

The club is made up of mainly junior members and both Eilidh and Aimee commented on how well club meetings and events have been supported throughout the year.

Six new members joined the club last year.

“We are absolutely delighted to win this award and must thank all our members for their participation and dedication to the club,” said Eilidh.

“It’s great to have so many young farmers coming forward and we are fortunate that new and old members remained enthusiastic after the pandemic.”

Strichen JAC meets once every two weeks on a Wednesday and attends other district and national competitions throughout the year.

A varied syllabus pulled in new members last year and the club made sure to include non-agricultural activities such as curling, paintballing and fishing, as well as a trip to St Fergus Gas Plant.

One of the biggest achievements for the club has been winning the Grampian Rally two years on the trot.

“We had 22 members travel down to Fettercairn for the rally last year so that was a huge attendance from one club,” said Aimee.

“Preparations are now underway for this year’s rally and 13 of us ladies have just met this week to start organising entries for this year’s event.”

As well as competing at district events, many of the members travel down to the Royal Highland Show to help the association with stewarding in various competitions held over the four days.

Fundraising has been a huge part of the club success and in October the members raised £10,000 at a Ladies Day held in Ritchie Hall, Strichen.

Around 170 ladies attended the event and over 50 businesses supported the day, with proceeds split between RSABI, CLAN Cancer Support and the club.

The Strichen young farmers also donated £380 to Men Utd, a local charity based in Peterhead which focuses on men’s mental health.

This money was raised at the club’s heads and tails game at the Christmas party in December.

Members were also involved in the organising of the Strichen Jubilee Celebrations, where community groups organised a picnic in the park.

Within the club, the committee selects a Strichen JAC member of the year and saw Duncan Whyte receive the 2022 award.

Both Eilidh and Aimee said Duncan has been a ”very active” member who would ”turn his hand to anything” throughout the year.

The club is looking forward to working through a busy summer syllabus and attending this year’s Grampian Rally at New Deer’s Craigieford Park on Saturday June 10.

RESULTS

Highest participation in competitions – 1, Bower YFC; 2, Forss YFC; 3, Udny JAC.

Highest percentage increase in membership from Feb 21 to Feb 23 – 1, Ross Sutherland YFC; 2, Nairn JAC; 3, Mid Deeside YFC.

North club of the year – 1, Strichen JAC; 2, Turriff and District JAC; 3, Bower YFC.

Strichen JAC and Bower YFC will now go forward to the national finals.