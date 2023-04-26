NFUS chief calls on Hollyrood to reject return of lynx

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NFUS chief calls on Hollyrood to reject return of lynx

A meeting to discuss the reintroduction of lynx took place yesterday evening at Hollyrood.

By Katrina Macarthur
Rewilding groups held a discussion in parliament.
Rewilding groups held a discussion in parliament.

NFU Scotland’s (NFUS) president and a local MSP have voiced their opinions ahead of an event organised at Hollyrood to discuss the potential of returning lynx to Scotland.

As The Press and Journal went to press, the event – sponsored by Ariane Burgess MSP and hosted by the Lynx to Scotland partnership – was yet to take place between 6pm and 8pm yesterday evening.

Speaking ahead of the event, Martin Kennedy, NFUS president, said that the union remained “crystal clear” that any proposals to reintroduce predators such as lynx, wolves or bears are wholly unacceptable to Scottish farmers and crofters.

Scottish lynx reintroduction could cause anxiety

He called on the Scottish government to make a clear statement rejecting such proposals permanently.

“The past few years have seen a long line of brazen and presumptuous claims from organisations about the imminent reintroduction of predators to the UK, causing considerable angst and anxiety to those who keep livestock in Scotland,” said Mr Kennedy.

“The only application in the UK to date, to reintroduce lynx to Kielder in the North of England, was rejected by the UK Government.

“Feverish press coverage of previous proposals to reintroduce lynx saw a welcome commitment in public from Fergus Ewing MSP, when he was Scotland’s cabinet secretary for rural economy, that he would never support such a reintroduction.

“We fully expect the current Scottish government to stand by that pledge.”

Mr Kennedy said that despite the media speculation, he reminded union members that nothing as yet equates to an application for release in Scotland.

NFUS president Martin Kennedy.

He said were that to ever happen, the process for securing permission for the trial release of any predator is long and complex and any application will be subject to considerable analysis and debate.

“In our opinion, despite numerous attempts, no local consensus nor political consensus has ever been secured for such a release.

“Those reaping any benefit from these species’ reintroductions are rarely the ones bearing any of the costs or negative impacts. It is vital that all the impacts are considered, costed and support is made available to those carrying the costs both during any possible pilot study but crucially beyond.

“When the researchers or environmentalists have patted themselves on the back and packed up at the end of the pilot they leave farmers and crofters dealing with the impacts in perpetuity.”

Lynx are the last thing the Highlands need

Highland and Islands MSP Edward Mountain, also weighed in on the situation and said the last thing the Highlands needed is the lynx effect.

“This agenda is being pushed by rewilding organisations which are fixated on single species and the reforestation of the Highlands,” he said.

“We shouldn’t forget that previous attempts to reintroduce species have not come without their problems, such as the uncontrolled introduction of beavers on the Tay which have caused many flooding problems and damage along the river.”

