Royal Highland Hoolie: Skipinnish announced as Friday headliner

Popular traditional music act Skipinnish has been confirmed as the Friday headliner of the Royal Highland Hoolie at Ingliston in June.

The event, which is due to place on Friday 23 and Saturday 24 June at the Royal Highland Show, is being hosted in partnership with the Irish country music promoter Farmer’s Bash.

It’s set to showcase some of Scotland and Ireland’s best home-grown music talent and will also feature Derek Ryan, Skerryvore and Lisa McHugh.

With a strong mix of powerful bagpipe, fiddle and accordion-led tune sets, Skipinnish encompasses the very best of contemporary Celtic Music.

Celebrating their 20th anniversary in 2019, the band have been going from strength to strength, selling out some of the biggest venues in Scotland.

Skipinnish co-founder, Andrew Stevenson said the band is looking forward to returning to the Scottish festival circuit in 2023, kicking it all off with the Royal Highland Hoolie, the band’s only summer Scottish gig.

“We can’t wait to bring the Skipinnish sound to headline at the Royal Highland Hoolie and the Royal Highland Show, while joining a fantastic line up of fellow musicians flying the flag for modern Celtic music,” said Mr Stevenson.

Tickets are now on sale and are only available to those already attending or who purchase a Friday or Saturday ticket to the Royal Highland Show.

Jim Warnock, chairman of the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) said:

“We are delighted to see more fantastic acts added and reveal Celtic rock band Skipinnish as a headliner. The Royal Highland Hoolie is a celebration of Celtic and country music, from traditional to modern and everything in between.

“We have seen a high demand for tickets this year so far, and with this latest addition to the line-up it looks to be a fantastic couple of nights.”

More artists and event information are to be announced next month.

Tickets can be purchased at royalhighlandshow.org.