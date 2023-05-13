Preparations underway for finale memorial and charity event

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Preparations are well underway for the final Joe Watson memorial and charity evening due to take place at Auchmaliddie Mains near Maud on Friday May 26.

The event – organised by NFU Scotland’s (NFUS) New Deer and Turriff branches and hosted by the Brown family – is being held for the last time to remember the Press & Journal’s late farming editor.

All funds are being raised for a local mental health charity and Fraserburgh Hospital’s Brucklay Ward.

The event will include a stockjudging, raffle and auction, along with a BBQ and refreshments provided by local suppliers.

The winner of the stockjudging will receive the Joe Watson Perpetual Trophy, along with various other prizes for runner up winners.

Host farmers Harry and Helen Brown, along with children Abbie and Murray, run 200 predominantly Limousin cross suckler cows and a further 200 store cattle for finishing each year.

Spring barley is also grown for malting.

Organisers of the finale event are keen to top previous years and raise as much money as possible for two worthy charities.

Donations would be gratefully accepted for the raffle and auction, and a specific bank account has been set up to welcome BACS transfers or cheques.

These can be posted to local NFUS branch offices at Keith, Turriff, Thainstone or Laurencekirk, or to committee members.

For those who plan to come along, spaces can be booked by calling NFUS on 0131 472 4000.