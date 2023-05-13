Luing breeders prepare for annual sale at Dingwall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Luing breeders prepare for annual sale at Dingwall

The Luing Cattle Society's spring sale takes place on Wednesday May 17.

By Katrina Macarthur
Farquhar and Scott Renwick from Inverbroom Ullapool.
Farquhar and Scott Renwick from Inverbroom Ullapool.

Just shy of 200 entries will go under the hammer at Dingwall Mart next week for the Luing Cattle Society’s annual spring sale.

Breeders from all over the country will flock to the Highland centre on Wednesday May 17 to source pedigree Luings, Sim-Luing and cross-bred females.

In total, the sale has attracted 194 entries to include 126 pedigree Luing heifers, 13 pedigree Luing yearling heifers and four pedigree in-calf heifers.

Twelve pedigree bulls, nine Sim-Luings and 30 unregistered Luings and cross-bred yearlings have also been entered into the catalogue.

Strong entries destined for Dingwall

The Renwick family from Inverbroom, Ullapool, are no strangers to the breed and have been selling at the Dingwall sale for 10 years after buying their first Luing females in 2006.

Scott and wife Marie, together with son Farquhar, run 32 pedigree Luing cows, alongside 25 heifers and 1,150 North Country Cheviot hill ewes which have produced tups to £7,000.

After selling off the continental cross herd, the family sourced pedigree Luings to utilise the large area of hill ground, with the first bought from Welbeck and the island of Luing.

Lochbroom Luing heifers which will be sold at the breed sale on Wednesday

A further three cows with calves were purchased at the Westwater dispersal – a line which has produced a number of good females and bulls sold through the sale ring.

The first two stock bulls were Luing Factor and Luing Lewis, which 90% of the cows in the herd go back to.

“I have always been so impressed with the Luing breed,” said Scott.

“They are able to thrive on harsh and wet conditions, and on poorer quality grass while always producing a quality calf.

“I’m always so impressed with how quickly they get back in calf again as our herd generally averages 365 days. We even had a heifer which calved down twins and the following year she had her second calf 365 days later.”

‘I have always been so impressed with the Luing breed’ says Scott Renwick

This year, the family has forward for sale five two-year-old heifers and two stock bulls named Lochbroom Affric and Lochbroom Avenger.

The stock are by the herd’s Nunnerie and Monzie bulls which have been breeding well.

Cows calve outside from the first week in March and the Renwicks aim to have them calving within nine weeks on nearby hill ground.

All heifer calves are kept for breeding, with three or four retained in the herd for replacing and the rest sold through the sale ring for bulling.

Luing calves grazing on the hill near Ullapool.

“The Luing cows generally last long. We’ve still had some produce a calf at 16-years-old and our oldest to date was 20,” added Scott.

In the past, Lochbroom Luing females have sold to a top of 3,400gns for the champion pair at Dingwall, which is believed to be a record for the sale.

Bulls have also peaked at 5,500gns twice, with the first ever bull sold by the family at Castle Douglas selling for 3,500gns.

“We generally sell to returned buyers which is the best bit of all,” said Scott.

“A lot of the females go to the Western Isles or West Coast. Luings do really well on the better ground and they can calve easily at two-years-old.

Lochbroom Luings topped the Dingwall sale at 3,400gns for the champion

“They have the ability to be crossed to many breeds including the Simmental to produce Sim-Luings or the Limousin and Charolais to produce a good animal for the store ring.”

Male calves which don’t make the mark for breeding are sold through the store ring at Dingwall straight off their mothers in November or January, around the 350kg mark.

The Lochbroom herd is Hi-health and has maintained a Johnes Level 1 status since it was founded.

Next week’s breed sale at Dingwall commences at 11am, alongside the firm’s annual breeding sale which includes dispersal and part dispersal sales from Lyne of Urchany, Iverlael, Achnabat and Ardross.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police and ambulance were at the scene. Image: Ryan Cryle/DC Thomson.
Man, 54, found dead at property in Aberdeen’s west end
2
The large sinkhole first appeared in Dufftown on Thursday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
In pictures: Road to be closed for a week after sinkhole appears in Moray…
3
Moray MP Douglas Ross is a self-confessed Atomic Kitten fan. Image: DC Thomson/PA
Atomic Kitten confirmed for next year’s MacMoray – and they can’t wait to meet…
4
Megan and Olav Strand have over 5k followers on Instagram after sharing the renovation of their gorgeous granite home in Louisville Avenue. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Meet the Aberdeen interior influencers sharing home inspiration across the world
5
Bryan and Joanna Ewen, who are retiring and closing their business which has operated in Aberdeen for more than 100 years. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Readers react to closure of Aberdeen’s oldest furniture store
6
Aberdeen's Dean Windass celebrates a goal against Rangers in 1997. Image: SNS
Pittodrie legends Dean Windass and Eoin Jess to play in Aberdeen again
7
The incident occurred on Tore roundabout. Image: Google Maps.
Pensioner charged following crash involving a car and motorcycle at Tore roundabout
8
Pictured is Lord Provost David Cameron and Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
UEFA award special medal to Aberdeen FC on the day the Gothenburg Greats are…
9
Mark Mackenzie stands outside of Legend Arcade, in the Plantation area of Fort William
A new lease of life: an old shop in Fort William is to become…
10
Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Union Street, Aberdeen. Image Kenny Elrick/DC THomson.
Woman plotted to chop off finger of rich ex-husband’s new wife, trial told