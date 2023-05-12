Sunak to meet sector leaders at Number 10

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak to meet sector leaders at Number 10

Farming union leaders and supermarket bosses will meet the UK and Scottish government in Downing Street next week f

By Katrina Macarthur
TALKS: NFU Cymru president Aled Jones, Martin Kennedy, Minette Batters and UFU president David Brown.
TALKS: NFU Cymru president Aled Jones, Martin Kennedy, Minette Batters and UFU president David Brown.

Farming union leaders and supermarket bosses will meet the UK and Scottish government in Downing Street next week for a long-awaited Food Summit to address key issues affecting the sector.

Prime minister Rishi Sunak initially agreed to the meeting last summer and has committed to welcoming other officials to Number 10 on Tuesday May 16 for the ”Farm to Fork” summit.

NFU Scotland president Martin Kennedy, has accepted his invite to the event and said the summit must be been seen as the start of long-term commitment to ensure greater fairness into supply chains.

“This summit must shine a spotlight on the nation’s food supply chain and give urgent consideration to the measures needed to ensure that the clear vulnerabilities in our food security are never again exposed to the extent that they are now,” said Mr Kennedy.

“This must be the start of a process that delivers long-term change in the way the government views the importance of a safe, sustainable, and affordable supply of home-produced food, with full recognition of the cost of its production, and that it acts to invigorate domestic production and reduce our reliance on imports.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Mr Kennedy said the empty shelves in major retailers over the past 18 months come as a stark wake-up call to all parts of the food supply chain.

“Domestic supplies of food cannot be taken for granted and it is inherent on all, including government, that this issue is addressed,” he said.

“The nation’s consumers expect and deserve no less. Given the growing importance of food security this summit must be seen as the start of long-term commitment to review and address the shortfalls in our food security resilience.”

Minette Batters, NFU president, who will also be attending, said it is vital that the summit delivers actions, not just words, and is calling on the government to make it an annual event.

“We welcome Number 10 and Defra delivering on the Prime Minister’s commitment he made to the NFU last year to host a Food Summit later this month,” said Ms Batters.

“This should mark a turning point in how previous governments have prioritised the safe and affordable supply of sustainably produced home-grown food.

“A start would be a serious commitment from government to maintaining Britain’s food production self-sufficiency level at 60%, with a statutory duty to report on domestic food production and utilise powers under the Agriculture Act to make supply chains fairer.”

