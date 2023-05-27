Top sirloins selected for steak competition

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Twelve sirloins from producers throughout Scotland have been selected for the Kepak McIntosh Donald/Tesco best Scotch steak competition at the Royal Highland Show.

The competition, which last took place in 2019 prior to the pandemic, attracted 150 carcases from cattle supplied by farmers as far north as Orkney and down to the Scottish Borders.

Steaks from the sirloins will be grilled on the Tesco stand at the show on Thursday June 22 and sampled by an expert panel of judges from Tesco, Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) and Kepak.

The sirloins were selected as part of the Tesco Finest range and preliminary judged by the company’s technical manager Max Tooley, who said all entries were ”fantastic” examples of Scotch beef.

“The final twelve have good colour and a good level of marbling, with the correct fat cover and good muscle size,” said Mr Tooley.

“It was quite a hard job to pick as these carcases are such high quality and generally all meet the Tesco Finest specifications.”

Cattle entered for the steak competition were required to meet the weight criteria for the Tesco Finest range of 270kg to 380kg deadweight and have come from regular suppliers.

Prior to being judged next month, the sirloins will now be butchered and put into maturation for 30 days.

Kepak McIntosh Donald site manager Alan Brown said: “We are delighted to have this competition back, promoting the very best of Scotch beef from our loyal suppliers who should all be very proud of what they produce.”

The company is currently killing 1,750 cattle and 2,000 lambs per week at Portlethen, with a record number of 85,000 cattle killed throughout 2022.

Mr Brown said the facility has witnessed an increased supply base and level of growth, with a ”very loyal” set of supporters and they want Kepak McIntosh Donald to be the ”go to place” for farmers to sell their stock.

The finalists steaks are from the following farmers: JS Baird & Son, Lurdenlaw Farm, Kelso (Aberdeen-Angus cross stot, 320.5kg, R4L, 18 months and 5 days); W & J Cameron, Burnside of Edingight, Keith (Aberdeen-Angus cross heifer, 332kg, R4L 13 months and 28 days); WA Fettes, Braes of Enzie, Buckie (Aberdeen-Angus cross heifer, 361.4kg, -U3, 21 months and 13 days); Bowlands Farms, Galashiels (Aberdeen-Angus cross stot, R4L, 322.1kg, 24 months and 27 days); E&J Scott, Mains of Kindrought, Strichen, Simmental cross heifer, 382.4kg, R4L, 25 months and 2 days); J and AF Davidson, Tarbothill, Bridge of Don (Simmental stot, 398.1kg, R4L, 17 months and 25 days); Auchtydore Farms, Easterton of Lenabo, Mintlaw (Limousin cross stot, 386.4kg, -U4L, 22 months and 2 days); GM Masson, Denhead Farm, Catterline (Charolais cross heifer, 377.9kg, -U4L, 23 months and 12 days); W&J Singer, Dunbar House, Scotston (Limousin cross heifer, 381.8kg, -U4L, 25 months and 6 days); David Megahy, Applecross, Lauder, Limousin cross heifer, 347.7kg, R4L, 20 months and 12 days); W Reid and Co (Muirton), Overhill, Whitecairns (Limousin cross heifer, 357.5kg, R4L, 22 months and 27 days); I and M Emslie, Little Barras, Fordoun (Limousin cross heifer, 305.5kg, R4L, 22 months and 15 days).