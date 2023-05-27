Top sirloins selected for steak competition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Top sirloins selected for steak competition

The twelve finalists have been selected for the Kepak McIntosh Donald/Tesco best Scotch steak competition.

By Katrina Macarthur
PRIME CUTS: From left, competition judge Max Tooley, Ewan Hutcheson (procurement) and site director Alan Brown. Pictures by Darrell Benns.
Twelve sirloins from producers throughout Scotland have been selected for the Kepak McIntosh Donald/Tesco best Scotch steak competition at the Royal Highland Show.

The competition, which last took place in 2019 prior to the pandemic, attracted 150 carcases from cattle supplied by farmers as far north as Orkney and down to the Scottish Borders.

Steaks from the sirloins will be grilled on the Tesco stand at the show on Thursday June 22 and sampled by an expert panel of judges from Tesco, Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) and Kepak.

The sirloins were selected as part of the Tesco Finest range and preliminary judged by the company’s technical manager Max Tooley, who said all entries were ”fantastic” examples of Scotch beef.

“The final twelve have good colour and a good level of marbling, with the correct fat cover and good muscle size,” said Mr Tooley.

“It was quite a hard job to pick as these carcases are such high quality and generally all meet the Tesco Finest specifications.”

The team, with judge MrTooley, left, get ready for the Kepak McIntosh Donald/Tesco best Scotch steak competition.

Cattle entered for the steak competition were required to meet the weight criteria for the Tesco Finest range of 270kg to 380kg deadweight and have come from regular suppliers.

Prior to being judged next month, the sirloins will now be butchered and put into maturation for 30 days.

Kepak McIntosh Donald site manager Alan Brown said: “We are delighted to have this competition back, promoting the very best of Scotch beef from our loyal suppliers who should all be very proud of what they produce.”

The company is currently killing 1,750 cattle and 2,000 lambs per week at Portlethen, with a record number of 85,000 cattle killed throughout 2022.

Mr Brown said the facility has witnessed an increased supply base and level of growth, with a ”very loyal” set of supporters and they want Kepak McIntosh Donald to be the ”go to place” for farmers to sell their stock.

The finalists steaks are from the following farmers: JS Baird & Son, Lurdenlaw Farm, Kelso (Aberdeen-Angus cross stot, 320.5kg, R4L, 18 months and 5 days); W & J Cameron, Burnside of Edingight, Keith (Aberdeen-Angus cross heifer, 332kg, R4L 13 months and 28 days); WA Fettes, Braes of Enzie, Buckie (Aberdeen-Angus cross heifer, 361.4kg, -U3, 21 months and 13 days); Bowlands Farms, Galashiels (Aberdeen-Angus cross stot, R4L, 322.1kg, 24 months and 27 days); E&J Scott, Mains of Kindrought, Strichen, Simmental cross heifer, 382.4kg,  R4L, 25 months and 2 days); J and AF Davidson, Tarbothill, Bridge of Don (Simmental stot, 398.1kg, R4L, 17 months and 25 days); Auchtydore Farms, Easterton of Lenabo, Mintlaw (Limousin cross stot, 386.4kg, -U4L, 22 months and 2 days); GM Masson, Denhead Farm, Catterline (Charolais cross heifer, 377.9kg, -U4L, 23 months and 12 days); W&J Singer, Dunbar House, Scotston (Limousin cross heifer, 381.8kg, -U4L, 25 months and 6 days); David Megahy, Applecross, Lauder, Limousin cross heifer, 347.7kg, R4L, 20 months and 12 days); W Reid and Co (Muirton), Overhill, Whitecairns (Limousin cross heifer, 357.5kg, R4L, 22 months and 27 days); I and M Emslie, Little Barras, Fordoun (Limousin cross heifer, 305.5kg, R4L, 22 months and 15 days).

