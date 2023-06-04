Fortrose farmers to host free beef event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Fortrose farmers to host free beef event

The 'Cows and Carbon' beef event will take place at Upper Raddery, Fortrose, on June 15.

By Katrina Macarthur
Conversation around cows and carbon will continue at the technical beef day.
Conversation around cows and carbon will continue at the technical beef day.

Beef farmers are encouraged to attend an event on a farm near Fortrose this month where they will be offered practical advice on maximising efficiency and driving suckler herd profitability.

Following last year’s event at Cairnborrow Farm, Huntly, which attracted more than 150 delegates, SAC Consulting is offering a follow-up event at Upper Raddery, farmed by Andrew and Mary-Jo Grant.

The mixed unit is home to a commercial suckler herd of 175 breeding females, with progeny primarily sold store between 10 and 12 months old at Dingwall Mart, with a smaller number finished and sold both deadweight and direct to consumers.

The free event will be held on Thursday June 15 and will continue the conversation on ‘Cows and Carbon’ including a panel of industry specialists chaired by Gavin Hill of SAC Consulting.

The panel includes Harry Brown, Auchmaliddie Mains; Victoria Ballantyne, Clynelish Farm; Hugh Fraser, director of Dingwall & Highland Marts; and Steven Thomson, senior economist at SRUC.

Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in four interactive stations during the course of the morning, all hosted by SAC Consulting and SRUC, covering a range of topics from body condition scoring and nutrition to methane inhibitors and an update on beef markets and profitability.

There will also be a demonstration of parasite diagnostic tool FecPac, by Conanvets, and an update on developments in technology on farms by Ross Robertson of Agri Epi.

During lunch, delegates will have the opportunity to take part in a friendly stock judging competition and visit a number of trade stands.

Gavin Hill from SRUC said although there has been more positivity in the beef sector with strong finishing and store prices, farmers are still a long way from having full confidence in Scotland’s beef sector.

“In part, this is due to a lack of clarity around agricultural policy in the future and so during the debate, we want to take a temperature check of the industry and hear how beef farmers are preparing for the future,” he said.

The event will take place between 10.15am and 3.30pm and is funded by the University Innovation Fund from the Scottish Funding Council.

Although free to attend, interested participants should register for catering purposes by phoning SAC Consulting’s Elgin office on 01343 548787 or by emailing elgin@sac.co.uk.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Farming

Woodies Juicy ET topped the Beltex offering at 3,000gns.
Pedigree sheep in demand at Borderway Mart
Daniel Whiteford farms at Borewell Farm near Berwick-upon-Tweed.
Aberdeen-Angus breeder raises £27,000 for Ukraine charity
Bower Young Farmers Club celebrates the win at the Highland Rally.
Bower YFC crowned Highland Rally winners
Rose Nash is a rural surveyor with Galbraith.
Scottish beef event returns with sustainability to the fore
The three main challenges that can hold back growth rate at this stage are feed quality and quantity, gut worms and trace elements.
Overcoming the challenges which hold back lamb growth
The new plant is expected to be operational by the end of 2025.
Yara set to build new global plant
It's likely that UK farmers will suffer as more Australian and New Zealand produce becomes available.
'Damaging' southern hemisphere trade deals go live
ear tag problems
New survey to record livestock ear tag experiences
The impact of forestry is in focus at EU.
Richard Wright: MSPs appose 'green' move to curb farming
LG Redwald has shown consistently high yield potential in both internal and external trials across regions and difficult growing seasons.
LG Redwald sets a new standard for high yielding wheats