British Wool invests in new Scottish Borders depot

The new site will enable the organisation to offer an improved service

By Katrina Macarthur
New British Wool depot in Scottish Borders.
New British Wool depot in Scottish Borders.

British Wool has made a major investment in a new depot located at Selkirk in the Scottish Borders.

The new site, which is set to commence grading operations in the next couple of weeks, will enable the organisation to offer an improved service, while also delivering further operational efficiencies.

It will be relocating to Selkirk from the current base in Galashiels which was split over two sites with warehousing and grading in two premises.

New packing machines are already in place at the Selkirk site and re-roofing work is largely complete, with the construction of additional storage underway.

British Wool believes the site has far better access for members and will have space to host visits by groups of farmers and a show room to showcase the best of Scottish wool products.

The building will also be fitted with solar panels to minimise energy costs.

Lisa Hislop ( NFU Scotland Livestock Policy Advisor) visited the new site at Selkirk.

Andrew Hogley, British Wool CEO said: “I welcomed the opportunity to show Lisa from NFUS around our site in Selkirk.

“The visit also provided an opportunity to discuss the challenges faced by the wool industry and highlight the progress that British Wool has made over the past 18 months in delivering traceability and developing the British wool brand.”

Jim Robertson, board member for Southern Scotland and British Wool chair said: “The relocation of our operations in the Scottish Borders is long overdue.  I’m delighted with the progress that has been made to date and look forward to welcoming our members to the new site in Selkirk in the next few weeks.”

The organisation welcomed NFUS Livestock Policy Advisor Lisa Hislop to see work in progress on its new depot.

Lisa said: “It was great to visit the British Wool team last week and see the investment they are making in infrastructure in Scotland. The changes on the ground and development of the brand are key to delivering value, we look forward to working together to illustrate the challenges facing the wider sheep sector.”

