Thunderstorm warning issued for Aberdeenshire, Moray and eastern Highlands

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued for parts of the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire tomorrow.

The Met Office has issued a warning for Sunday from 1pm until 9pm.

It is expected to impact much of Aberdeenshire, Orkney and Moray while also covering eastern parts of the Highlands, including Inverness and up to Thurso.

Other settlements that will be affected include Aberdeen, Elgin, Stonehaven, Kirkwall and Aviemore.

The A96 Inverness to Aberdeen road and parts of the A9 Thurso to Perth road are also located in the area likely to see thunderstorms.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Thunderstorms across eastern parts of Scotland and England Sunday 1300 – 2100 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/sJHwlSCxbD — Met Office (@metoffice) June 24, 2023

The weather service is also warning there could be localised flooding in some areas and a “small chance” homes and businesses could be affected.

Currently, the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency has not issued any flood alerts or warnings in any areas.

Recent weather has switched from hot and dry to thundery across most of Scotland for the past three weeks.

Thunderstorms are not expected to affect the west coast of Scotland and the Western Isles.

Several events are happening on Sunday in the north and north-east which could be affected, including the Drumtochty Highland Games.

To keep updated with the forecast in your area visit the Met Office website.