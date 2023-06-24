Thunderstorm warning issued for Aberdeenshire, Moray and eastern Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Environment

Thunderstorm warning issued for Aberdeenshire, Moray and eastern Highlands

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning from 1pm until 9pm on Sunday for much of the east coast.

By Ross Hempseed
Thunderstorm warning issued for Aberdeenshire, Moray, Orkney and parts of the Highlands. Image: Met Office.
Thunderstorm warning issued for Aberdeenshire, Moray, Orkney and parts of the Highlands. Image: Met Office.

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued for parts of the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire tomorrow.

The Met Office has issued a warning for Sunday from 1pm until 9pm.

It is expected to impact much of Aberdeenshire, Orkney and Moray while also covering eastern parts of the Highlands, including Inverness and up to Thurso.

Other settlements that will be affected include Aberdeen, Elgin, Stonehaven, Kirkwall and Aviemore.

The A96 Inverness to Aberdeen road and parts of the A9 Thurso to Perth road are also located in the area likely to see thunderstorms.

The weather service is also warning there could be localised flooding in some areas and a “small chance” homes and businesses could be affected.

Currently, the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency has not issued any flood alerts or warnings in any areas.

Recent weather has switched from hot and dry to thundery across most of Scotland for the past three weeks.

Thunderstorms are not expected to affect the west coast of Scotland and the Western Isles.

Several events are happening on Sunday in the north and north-east which could be affected, including the Drumtochty Highland Games.

To keep updated with the forecast in your area visit the Met Office website.

More from Press and Journal

The Barron family have been announced as this year's Prince's Countryside Fund Family Farm Award at the M&S Select Farm Awards.
Aberdeenshire farmers win The Prince’s Countryside Fund
New British Wool depot in Scottish Borders.
British Wool invests in new Scottish Borders depot
NFUS president Martin Kennedy.
Farmers turn away from green agenda now wallets lighter
Flor Ryan judged the Texel section.
Royal Highland Show: Bumper sheep entry forward for round two
Kenny, Sally and Rebecca Mair from Kinnermit won the beef breeder native championship
Royal Highland Show: Turriff Beef Shorthorn breeders land top award
Overall winner Eric Scott with judges at RHS.
Strichen farmer wins Tesco steak competition
Post Thumbnail
Balmoral duo named recipients of the Sir William Young Award
Snowdrop House outside St Cyrus in Aberdeenshire. Image: IWC Media/BBC Pictures.
Aberdeenshire box home and Skye croft battle it out to be named Scotland’s Home…
The crash occurred at the junction between the A835 and the B9163 towards Conan Bridge. Image: Google Maps.
Motorcyclist taken to hospital following crash near Conon Bridge
The collision occurred on the A96 near Lhanbryde. Image: Jasperimage.
One person in hospital following crash involving car and motorcycle on the A96 near…