Royal Highland Show: Sun shines for opening day of the show

Exhibitors and cattle alike were feeling the heat yesterday on the first day of judging at the Royal Highland Show but a strong show of cattle across the breeds made for spectacular viewing in the sunshine.

Brothers, Reece and Andrew Simmers from Backmuir, Keith, were delighted to take the Simmental championship for the second year in succession with one from their 80 strong herd. Annick Ginger’s Lucia by Wolfstar Gold Digger out of Annick Colleen’s Ginger is a three-year-old cow in-calf. They spotted her when she was reserve champion at the Highland last year and bought her in September at the Annick dispersal for 16,000gns with calf at-foot. This was her first time out since.

The Green family from Corskie, Garmouth, took reserve with their two-year-old heifer, Corskie Mimic by Kilbride Farm Haka out of Corskie Imitation. She was the overall junior champion at the Scottish National Show last year. Iain’s three daughters, Laura, Jemma and Hannah are all involved in the business and it was Hannah on the halter of the heifer yesterday.

Sharon Buchan from Auchmacoy, Ellon, has been breeding Lincoln Red cattle for a long time but hasn’t shown at the Highland for 15 years. She has 60 cattle at home and tries to keep a closed herd. This year Sharon was keen to show support for the classes and ended up with both the champion and reserve with home-bred cattle. Her champion was the five-year-old bull, Auchmacoy Excalibur by Auchmacoy Usama out of Auchmacoy Norah. Reserve was a two-year-old heifer, Auchmacoy Heroine by Auchmacoy Xyrus out of Auchmacoy Heroine.

Robert and Jean Graham from Airthrey Kerse, Bridge of Allan, are stalwarts of the Limousin breed and have won the Highland show many times in the past. This year, their winner, brought out by Lynsey Bett, was a three-year-old cow with calf at-foot, Grahams Ruth by Claragh Franco out of Gigue. She was champion at Drymen and Gargunnock.

Finding herself on the other side of the camera lens for once was Catherine MacGregor from Blair Drummond, who had the Galloway champion with the two-year-old bull, Moss Fayjock by Blackcraig Yahoo out of Blackcraig Fay. She said, “I was photographing cattle for the Blackcraig sale and I just fell in love with his dam.” She bought her at the sale for a female breed record price of 12,500 gns with the bull calf inside her.

Unusually for this South West-based breed, the reserve also came from Blair Drummond. Princess Marlyn of 3G by Strathurr Yogi out of Kalinka of Romesbeoch is a two-year-old heifer from John and James Graham and Dennis Gall.

Last years Charolais winners were AJR Farms at Ellon and this year they took reserve with a three-year-old cow with calf at-foot, Newlogie Royaleclipse by Newlogie Nobel out of Balmaud Eclipse.

The Beef Shorthorns are one of the largest sections at the show now, with the resurgence in people looking for low maintenance, hardy cattle and Alan Haigh from Balquhadly, Brechin, was delighted when his 14 month-old bull, Willingham Spitfire by Willingham Lieutenant Commander out of Willingham Eva Broadhooks took reserve. He was brought out for his first show by daughters, Lois and Alice.

BEEF SHORTHORN

Harry Horrell, Cambridge, with the three-year-old cow, Podehole Rita Petunia by Knockenjig Hercules out of Podehole Rita Hesta. She was champion at the South of England last week. Reserve: Alan Haigh, Brechin, with the 14 month-old bull, Willingham Spitfire by Willingham Lieutenant Commander out of Willingham Eva Broadhooks. He was being shown for the first time.

BRITISH CHAROLAIS

Richard McCornick, Dumfries, with the 15 month-old bull, Ricnick Thor by Goldstar Gentleman out of Ricnick Precious. He was champion at Cumberland Show. Reserve: A J R Farms, Ellon, with the three-year-old cow with calf at-foot, Newlogie Royaleclipse by Newlogie Nobel out of Balmaud Eclipse. She has not been shown since she was a heifer.

BRITISH BLONDE

Thor Atkinson, Cumbria, with the three-year-old bull, Hallfield Plato by Broccagh Kingfisher out of Hallfield Mia. He was reserve champion at Devon, Royal Cornwall and Northumberland. Reserve: Thor Atkinson, with the 18 month-old heifer, Newland Tanza by Ark Maverick out of Brownhill Netta. She was champion at Devon, Royal Cornwall and Northumberland. for the season by Andrew. Reserve: Simon and Gemma Hartwright, Oxfordshire, with the three-year-old cow, Spartan 1 Victoria’s Secret by Solpoll 1 Perfection out of Cleland 1 Glissade. She was female champion at Shropshire.

HEREFORD

Andrew Hughes, South Yorkshire with the three-year-old bull, Coley 1 Vincent by Fabb 1 Northern Star out of Gouldingpoll 1 Duchess. This bull has been sold Liam Jackson Carr but being brought out for the season by Andrew. He was male champion at Northumberland.

HIGHLAND

William MacLean, Oban, with a three-year-old heifer, Neoinean Ruadh 6th of Leys by Sir Laurence Li of Springfield out of Neoinean Ruadh 4th of Leys. She was bought for 3,000gns at Oban as a yearling and was champion at Lorn last year. Reserve: Dexter and Carolyn Logan, Alva, with the two-year-old heifer, Arin 2nd of Blairlogan by Aonghas Ruadh of Hyndford out of Arin 2nd of Culfoich. She was champion at Drymen and Stirling.

SIMMENTAL

Reece and Andrew Simmers, Keith, with the three-year-old cow, Annick Ginger’s Lucia by Wolfstar Gold Digger out of Annick Colleen’s Ginger. She was bought last September at the Annick dispersal for 16,000gns and was reserve champion at the Highland last year. Reserve: W J and J Green, Corskie, with the two-year-old heifer, Corskie Mimic by Kilbride Farm Haka out of Corskie Imitation. She was the overall junior champion at the Scottish National Show last year.

SALERS

Alex and John Wright, Traboyack Salers, South Ayrshire, with the two-year-old heifer, Lisnamaul Rebecca by Nemo out of Lisnamaul Molly. She was junior UK champion and reserve champion at Balmoral last year and being shown for the first time this year. Reserve: Gill and Malcolm Pye, Rednock Estate, Stirling, with the 15 month-old bull, Rednock Salvador by Baron out of Rednock Peru. He was being shown for the first time.

LINCOLN RED

Sharon Buchan, Ellon, with the five-year-old bull, Auchmacoy Excalibur by Auchmacoy Usama out of Auchmacoy Norah. He was being shown for the first time. Reserve: Sharon Buchan, with the two-year-old heifer, Auchmacoy Heroine by Auchmacoy Xyrus out of Auchmacoy Heroine. She was being shown for the first time.

ABERDEEN ANGUS

Michael and Melanie Alford, Devon, with the two-year old in-calf heifer, Blelack Princess Carina by Kilmaluag Eriskey out of Blelack Princess Carina. She was champion of champions at Ayr and won numerous prizes in the south last year. Reserve: Angus Neish, Wiltshire, with the three-year-old bull, Rodmead Prague by Skaill Eric out of Brynawelon Prim. He was reserve at Three Counties and Native reserve at Bath and West.

GALLOWAY

Catherine MacGregor, Blair Drummond, with the two-year-old bull, Moss Chancellor by Blackcraig Yahoo out of Blackcraig Fay. He was being shown for the first time. Reserve: John and James Graham and Dannis Gall, Blair Drummond, with the two-year-old heifer, Princess Marlyn of 3G by Strathurr Yogi out of Kalinka of Romesbeoch. She was reserve at Stars of the Future and champion at Livescot.

BELTED GALLOWAY

Castleton Farm, Dollar, with the rising three-year-old heifer with calf at-foot, Croasdale Rhianna by Lomond Whisky out of Croasdale Oh Katie. She was being shown for the first time. Reserve: Duncan MacGregor, Kilsyth, with the five-year-old cow with calf at-foot, Glen Imogen by Lomond Laphroig out of Glen Anna. She was being shown for the first time.

BRITISH BLUE

Alastair Jackson, Dumfries, with the 13 month-old bull, Topgun Splash by Engin D Hontoir out of Solwayview Oesha. He was reserve at Cumberland and Lesmahagow and first at Agri Expo. Reserve: Ellen Elliot, Cumbria, with the four-year-old cow with calf at-foot, Ellglen Olympia by Attribut out of Kerry. She was being shown for the first time.

LIMOUSIN

Robert and Jean Graham, Bridge of Allan, with the three-year-old cow with calf at-foot, Grahams Ruth by Claragh Franco out of Gigue. She was champion at Drymen and Gargunnock. Reserve: Ian and Moira Nimmo, Wishaw, with the 14 month-old heifer, Maraiscote Tangerine by Sliabh Felim Mourinho. She won her class at Stirling.

COMMERCIAL

James Nisbet, Ayrshire, with the 572kg heifer, Starlight by the Limousin sire, Gallaber Leo out of a Limousin cross cow and bred by James Huck. She was champion at Ayr. Reserve: Andrew Gammie, Laurencekirk, with the steer, Top Boy by the Limousin sire, Johnstown Premier out of an unknown cow and bred by Hugh and Stewart Dunlop. He was baby bullock champion at the Welsh Winter Fair when he was bought for £2800.