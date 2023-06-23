A9 closed at Aviemore for two hours following morning crash

The A9 Perth to Inverness road was closed at Aviemore due to a morning crash.

Traffic Scotland reported that the road was been closed at 7.50am, before eventually reopening at 9.35am.

It was shut just south of Aviemore in both directions.

Traffic had been building in the area and the emergency services were on the scene.

An ambulance was also spotted in attendance, but the extent of any injuries is not known.

Pictures from the scene at 9am showed a silver Vauxhall Astra being recovered. A blue Renault Clio was also damaged.

The fire service was not in attendance.

Police have been contacted for comment.

More as we get it.