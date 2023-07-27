Signs of progress in new Lapwing project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Signs of progress in new Lapwing project

The project is being led by SAC Consulting, farmers, RSPB Scotland and NatureScot.

By Katrina Macarthur
Lapwing eggs are camouflaged but are vulnerable to predators.
Lapwing eggs are camouflaged but are vulnerable to predators.

Farmers and conservationists are witnessing significant early progress following a new project to reverse the serious decline in the population of Lapwings.

The project, led by SAC Consulting, includes farmers, RSPB Scotland and NatureScot, who have come together to boost the population of one of Scottish farmland’s most loved birds.

It comes as population figures for the birds had plummeted across Scotland – and the rest of the world – in recent years, despite being the focus of agri-environmental schemes.

“Farmland is critical for the birds’ future as they nest in a variety of rural habitats including wetlands, grasslands and crops,” said SAC Consulting’s Senior Consultant and Area Manager Jennifer Struthers.

“As the birds’ nest on the ground, they can be prone to predation, disturbance from curious livestock and agricultural operations.  The result is they typically experience very low breeding success.”

However, a glimmer of hope has emerged through a nesting management trial which has been led by the Clyde Valley Wader Group (CVWG) with funding from NatureScot.

“Lapwings had very high levels of hatching success in the plots which were specifically introduced onto the farms to help them,” added Ms Struthers.

“About 75% of nests hatched across five trial fields, compared to typically 20% or less in grazed pastures.”

Kenny Johnstone from Boghouse and Eastertown farms at Crawfordjohn has been heavily involved in the project from the beginning.

“The Clyde Valley Wader Group has given stakeholders a much more productive, reactive, honest and enjoyable environment to work together in the best interests of wader birds,” he said.

“Having seen the success of a local brassica plot in the area for Lapwings, we were happy to try a brassica crop on an 18-acre field at Eastertown farm which we hoped would also benefit our farming business.

“We have been able as a group with funding to be flexible with grazing and ploughing to encourage as much nesting and hatching success as possible and are delighted the results are looking good.

“It feels very good to be able to work together and react effectively to create projects which ultimately lead to better nesting and hatching success for ground nesting birds in our area.  That is something we all want to see.”

RSPB Scotland’s Senior Conservation Advisor, Dan Brown, said: “We have followed 600 nests in the last few years.  Using trail cameras and tiny devices that record nest temperatures, we’ve massively improved our understanding of where and why nests did well, and where they don’t.”

 

