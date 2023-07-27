Fort William to attempt world record for largest strip the willow with 2,000 dancers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Fort William to attempt world record for largest strip the willow with 2,000 dancers

Fort William previously held the title for three years before it was broken during an event in Edinburgh in 2000.

By Ross Hempseed

Fort William will try to retake a world record they lost almost 23 years ago,  attempting the largest strip the willow dance later this year.

The Highland town famously brought together hundreds of dancers back in May 1997 to achieve “The Longest Strip the Willow in the West”

Dancers stretched 750ft from the Grand Hotel to beyond St Andrews Church along the town’s High Street, with more than 3,000 spectators cheering them on.

It was in celebration of the West Highland Museum’s 75th anniversary.

2,000 dancers required to break world record.

However, the record was shattered in 2000 when 1914 dancers gathered in Edinburgh, ousting Fort William who are eager to retake the title.

After almost 23 years, Fort William is now looking for 2,000 dancers to help create the two iconic lines associated with the dance.

Organisers are looking for keen dancers ready to make history, while also raising money for charity.

Participants will be asked to donate £5 to support Highland Hospice.

The world-breaking attempt will be held at 6.30pm on September 26, with participants asked to dress in tartan, as with any true Scottish event.

More from Highlands & Islands

Calls for more radical land reform policy Image Eileen M Bayles
More radical approach on land reform needed to tackle policy challenges, says report
Eastgate in Inverness where a disturbance took place this afternoon.
Emergency services rush to scene of 'disturbance' in Inverness
Donald Outerson, known as Donnie, was killed in a road accident on Friday. The crash happened on the A85 between Tyndrum and Dalmally.
Tributes paid to Dunbeg man who died on A85 between Dalmally and Tyndrum on…
The Mackintosh Centre in Mallaig.
NHS Highland announces temporary closure of Mackintosh Centre due to 'recruitment challenges'
Mark and Victoria Lyons on Inaccessible Peak in Skye in wedding outfits. Image The pair tied the knot last week. Image: Belle Art Photography.
'I do': Bride and groom reach top of Skye summit in wedding outfits
CR0044042 Stuart Findlay, Inverness. Fergus Ewing MSP and campaigner for dualling of the A9 speaks to 'The Press & Journal' and photographed on the A9 close to the Grainish junction north of Aviemore. 27th July '23 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Fergus Ewing: 'Expelling me from the SNP won't stop me fighting for A9 dualling'
An NHS Western Isles hospital will install the island's first MRI scanner.
First-ever MRI scanner to be installed at NHS Western Isles hospital
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A drink-driver has admitted to killing a charity cyclist and then hiding his body in a grave. Alexander McKellar ploughed into Tony Parsons in his Isuzu pick-up on the A82 road between Bridge of Orchy and Tyndrum in Argyll and Bute on September 29 2017. Mr Parsons had travelled from his home in Tillicoultry, Clackmannanshire to Fort William and was intending on returning south as part of a charity bike ride. McKellar teamed up with his twin brother Robert to try and cover up his crime, which included burying the 63-year-old ex-Navy officer in nearby woods Picture shows; From left: Tony Parsons, Alexander McKellar, Robert McKellar. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Drink-driver struck and killed charity cyclist then buried body in woods
Manor Care Centre was inspected by three officers from the Care Inspectorate.
Inspectors discover string of medication errors at Nairn care home - including resident being…
Scottish wildcats kittens
VIDEO: 11 adorable wildcat kittens born at Highland Wildlife Park