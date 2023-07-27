Fort William to attempt world record for largest strip the willow with 2,000 dancers

Fort William will try to retake a world record they lost almost 23 years ago, attempting the largest strip the willow dance later this year.

The Highland town famously brought together hundreds of dancers back in May 1997 to achieve “The Longest Strip the Willow in the West”

Dancers stretched 750ft from the Grand Hotel to beyond St Andrews Church along the town’s High Street, with more than 3,000 spectators cheering them on.

It was in celebration of the West Highland Museum’s 75th anniversary.

2,000 dancers required to break world record.

However, the record was shattered in 2000 when 1914 dancers gathered in Edinburgh, ousting Fort William who are eager to retake the title.

After almost 23 years, Fort William is now looking for 2,000 dancers to help create the two iconic lines associated with the dance.

Organisers are looking for keen dancers ready to make history, while also raising money for charity.

Participants will be asked to donate £5 to support Highland Hospice.

The world-breaking attempt will be held at 6.30pm on September 26, with participants asked to dress in tartan, as with any true Scottish event.