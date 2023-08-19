ANM Group: Could Thainstone Centre be revamped or rebuilt?

ANM Group has announced plans to either create a new auction centre and rural hub on its land near Inverurie or ”invest significantly” in the current Thainstone Centre which opened in 1990.

The north-east co-operative revealed the proposal to its staff on Tuesday and letters and emails arrived with members on Thursday, leaving many questioning why such investment had to be made.

Grant Rogerson, chief executive of ANM Group, says the group is in a “strong position” and has options of either investing significantly in the current centre or exploring alternative options on the wider site at Thainstone.

He said: “Our vision will maintain the focus of the auction ring as the best possible place to do business.

“It will ensure our cost base is competitive so that we can continue to offer the very best member benefits and trading terms on the market.

“We also understand the significance of the Thainstone site to our local community, and we will aim to ensure that we develop any opportunity to further improve that community link and seize future benefits for the wider area.”

‘Our vision will maintain the focus of the auction ring as the best possible place to do business’ says chief executive

Mr Rogerson said the vision for a new, all-purpose agri-hub in the north-east is an exciting one but he recognises there are a lot of challenges to face up to in order to get it right.

“As we consider our plans, we invite and welcome all contributions,” he said.

“This is an opportunity to influence the future development of Thainstone Centre.”

In the last few days, farmers have voiced their opinions on the new proposals and many have said that there is no need to invest in a new auction mart, stating that Thainstone is still considered a “very functional” and “state of the art” facility.

One beef and sheep farmer from Aberdeenshire, who is a member and sells a large volume of stock through the centre, said it was ”too risky” to be investing in a new mart when livestock numbers are on the decline.

He said: “They already have a rare site for a mart and it’s very accessible so I don’t know why they are considering building another centre further in.

“Other marts across the UK were built long before Thainstone and they still manage to operate well.”

Another Aberdeenshire member and farmer who sells store cattle through Thainstone said ANM would be ”closing themselves in” if they were to build a new centre on existing land.

“Too risky” to be build a new mart says beef and sheep farmer

He said he would not be in favour of a new mart because the existing mart is perfectly good and fit for purpose, and the

“Thainstone sits on an ideal level site with easy access to dual carriageway and ample parking,” he said.

“The centre has been well maintained over the years with new sheeted roofs, new lairage added on and new heating and computer system upgrades. All that is required is more drawing pens prior to cattle entering sale rings and electronic tag reading system.

“To even think about investing serious sums of members’ money on a complete rebuild with livestock numbers dwindling and the government not supporting the future of the farming industry is crazy.

“What are they going to do with the old mart if they build a new one, knock it down?”

ANM Group is encouraging members, customers and other associates of the group toÂ contribute their ideas for consideration as part of the future plans.

The executive team and its board of directors hope to submit a detailed proposal to the planning authorities in 2025.

This would allow the co-operative to operate from an adapted or new Thainstone above the current facility within the next 10 years.

The vision for the site has been launched online and in the Thainstone Centre concourse.