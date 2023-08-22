Aberdeen Clydesdale Horse Show set to return

Almost 50 Clydesdales will take to the judging ring for the annual Aberdeen Clydesdale Horse Show this weekend.

The event, which takes place on Saturday August 26, will be held at Uppermill Farm, Kintore.

Breeders will be travelling from as far north as Orkney and down into Fife for the event which has been running since 1982.

The judges for the show include John Drummond for in-hand and driving, Alistair Ferguson for harness and young handlers, and Morag Snow for ridden.

Last year’s event introduced a new single cart class and saw the in-hand section won by two-year-old Collessie Alanna, from Ronnie and Pete Black, Newton of Collessie, Fife.

The male championship went to George and Ruth Skinner, Strathorn, with the gelding Collessie King Edward.

Ivy Cromarty from Orkney, won the harness and driving class, while David and Beverley Brown from Cawdor, won the single cart class.

Judging will commence on Saturday at 9.30am.