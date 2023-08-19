Logierait tops Thainstone Spectacular at Â£5,800

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Logierait tops Thainstone Spectacular at Â£5,800

Aberdeen and Northern Marts sold 30 calves through the sale ring.

By Katrina Macarthur
A strong line-up of prize winners pictured before the sale starts.
Trade reached Â£5,800 at the Thainstone Spectacular for a home-bred Limousin cross heifer from the Robertson family of Newton of Logierait, Pitlochry.

Aberdeen and Northern Marts sold 30 of the 34 calves forward, with 19 heifers cashing in at Â£6.48p per kg or Â£2,671 and 11 steers levelling at Â£3.71 or Â£1,750.

While spring-born calves from Balfour Baillie on Orkney also proved popular, it was a 12-month-old heifer from John and Craig Robertson, which led the way.

Selling to an undisclosed buyer, she is by Glenrock Inferno, which has bred a number of top priced calves for the family, out of a Limousin cross British Blue dam.

She scaled 430kg and stood reserve champion in the 2022-born heifers when judged by Julie Sedgewick, Ricknall Grange Farm, Durham.

Judge Julie Sedgewick with the champion and reserve winners from Fodderletter and Sebay View, and sponsors Blackadders.

The Robertsons also received Â£4,200 for another similarly aged Limousin cross heifer by the same sire.

Weighing 448kg, she stood second in her class and sold to Kitson Butchers, Yorkshire.

Balfour Baillie from Sebay View, Tankerness, sold the second top price animal at Â£5,000 to Stewart and Lynsey Bett from Boquhan Farmhouse, Kippen, Stirling.

This was just an end of April born Limousin cross heifer scaling 204kg by Ronick Redhot, out of a British Blue cross cow.

The Betts also paid Â£2,000 for another spring-born calf from Balfour.

Another April-born Limousin cross heifer by the same sire made Â£2,700 toÂ Finlay Hunter, West Cairnhill, Insch.

Balfour also received Â£2,200 for a 20-month-old Limousin cross heifer weighing 535kg and by the 14,000gns Redriver Powerful.

This one was bought by David and Neil Work, Mains of Dumbreck, Udny.

The journey down from Caithness for Kris Sutherland, who is stockman at Dunbeath Farms, was certainly worth it when his Limousin cross heifer She’s A Belter, sold for Â£4,000.

Bred by Gordon Cameron, Acharacle, this 14-month-old heifer stood overall cattle champion on her only outing at this year’s Caithness County Show.

Weighing 442kg, she also heads south with Kitson Butchers.

Barry Paterson from Cairndaie Croft, Sauchen, sold his 10-month-old home-bred Limousin cross heifer for Â£3,200 to David Blair, Little Insch, Balmerino, Fife.

This was Watermelon Sugar, a daughter of Elite Icecream, which stood second in her class and has been calf champion at numerous shows this summer.

Mark Munro and family from Invercharron, Ardgay, sold their calf champion from Latheron and reserve overall champion from Caithness, for Â£3,100 to an undisclosed buyer.

This was a 10-month-old British Blue cross heifer scaling 484kg.

Michael and Mark Robertson, Fodderletter Farms, Tomintoul, topped at Â£2,500 for a March-born calf which stood reserve overall in the 2023-born section.

Selling to J Porter, West Carrabus, Islay, was a Limousin cross heifer named Barbie, by Homebyres Nistleroy, which also sired the overall calf champion at Agri Expo last year.

The Robertsons also sold a March 2022-born British Blue cross heifer for Â£2,500 to Messrs Spence.

Jim Baillie’s overall champion, a seven-month-old Limousin cross bullock from Sebay, made Â£2,000 to the judge, Ms Sedgewick.

PRIZE LIST

Unhaltered heifers – 1 and unhaltered champion, Willie McLaren, Muirhouses, Kirriemuir, Â£2,200; 2, Maggie Lawrie, Muirhouses, Kirriemuir, Â£1,900; 3, Angus Greenlaw, Sheep Park Farms, Bridge of Marnoch, Â£2,000. Unhaltered bullocks is – 1, J Robertson & Co, Newton of Logierait, Pitlochry. Haltered heifers born on or after Dec 21 2022 – 1, Michael Robertson, Fodderletter Farm, Tomintoul, Â£2,500; 2, Balfour Baillie, Sebay View, Tankerness, Â£2,200.; 3, Michael Robertson, unsold. Haltered bullocks born on or after Dec 31 2022 – 1, Stuart Fotheringham, Ballinloan, Dunkeld, Â£1,900; 2, Balfour Baillie, Â£1,850; 3, Meikle Coull Farms, Tannadice, Â£2,200. Haltered heifers born on or after Dec 31 2022 – 1, heifer 2022 champion and overall 2022 champion, J Munro and Son, Invercharron, Â£3,100; 2, J Robertson & Co, Â£4,200; 3, K Sutherland, The Cottage, Achaverole, Â£4,000. Haltered bullocks born on or before Dec 31 2022 – 1, Marshall and Fraser, Little Croy, unsold; 2, Balfour Baillie, Â£1,850; 3, Michael Robertson, Â£1,400. Heifers born on or before Dec 31 2022 – 1, reserve heifer 2022 and reserve overall 2022, J Robertson & Co, Â£5,800; 2, Barry Paterson, Cairndaie Croft, Sauchen, Â£3,200; 3, I and C Grant, Seaview Cottage, Gairloch, unsold. Haltered bullocks on or before Dec 31 2022 – 1 and champion bullock, J Robertson & Co, Â£1,650; 2 and reserve bullock 2022, JS Baillie and Co, Tankerness, Â£1,900; 3, Balfour Baillie, Â£1,300. Heifers born on or after Jan 1 2023 – 1, champion heifer 2023 and reserve overall, Michael Robertson, Â£2,500; 2 and 3, reserve 2023, Balfour Baillie, Â£5,000 and Â£1,200.Bullocks born on or after Jan 1 2023 – 1, champion bullock 2023 and overall champion JS Baillie, Â£2,000; 2, J Munro and Son, Â£1,600.