Peterculter flock sells ram lamb for 90,000gns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Peterculter flock sells ram lamb for 90,000gns

Hilltop Goliath also stood champion at the Solway and Tyne Texel Club's show and sale.

By Lynsey Clark
It was a day to remember for Hilltop shepherd Richard Reynolds.
It was a day to remember for Hilltop shepherd Richard Reynolds.

A ram lamb from Kenny Pratt’s Hilltop flock at Oldtown Farm, Peterculter, collected the champion ticket at Solway and Tyne Texel Club’s show and sale at Carlisle, before going on to top the trade at 90,000gns.

Achieving the best price yet for the 25-ewe flock, managed by shepherd Richard Reynolds, was Hilltop Goliath, a full ET brother to Mr Pratt’s 30,000gns seller at Lanark the previous week.

He was sired by Auldhouseburn Fancy Pants, which was bought last year at Carlisle for 28,000gns, while the dam is a home-bred daughter of Sportsmans Chieftain. Buying back some of their own breeding, this one sold to Hugh and Alan Blackwood, Auldhouseburn, Muirkirk, buying alongside John Forsyth, for his Glenside flock at Maybole.

The Blackwoods had a successful day themselves, selling the Okehall Fireball son, Auldhouseburn Grey Goose at 30,000gns to James Theyer, Little Clanfield, Oxfordshire, and George Oare, Holywell, Flintshire.

At 12,000gns, Leek-based Mike Turner sold Okehall Golden Balls, a full brother to the 50,000gns Okehall Fireball, to Gary Beacom’s Lakeview flock in Co Tyrone.

Matching the 12,000gns price tag was Hope Valley Giant from Robert Evans, Denbighshire. This Auldhouseburn Freaky Friday son sold to Bryden Nicolson, Knock, Duns.

Next best was Teiglum Goldstar, which made 10,000gns for Andrew Clark, Blackhill, Carluke. A son of Tullnasoo Funtime, he went to Northern Ireland buyers Richard Currie and Andrew Fyfe.

Hilltop Goliath sold for 90,000gns after standing champion in the pre-sale show.

Best for Donald MacPherson, Castlehills, Berwick-Upon-Tweed, was an 8000gns bid for Hexel Get Lucky, sired by Ballynahone Franco. He was knocked to Keith and Andrew Campbell, Overburns, Biggar.

Archie and John MacGregor, Allanfauld, Kilsyth, sold Allanfauld Godolphin, by Mossknowe Focus, at 6000gns to B Owens, Redhouse Farm, Powys.

Selling at 5500gns was Brackenridge Gino, an Allanfauld Flaming Star son from Andrew Neilson, Strathaven, which sold to R and J Plant, Bromley Green, Whitmore.

Two ram lambs hit the 5000gns mark, including Duncryne Geronimo from Kerr Jarvie, Greenloaning Dunblane. That one, by Stainton Foundation, sold to D and J Dunlop, Holtridge, Whitechurch.

The other at 5000gns was Knap Grand Master, a Haddo Fabio-sired lamb from Robert Cockburn’s Errol-based flock. He went to a consortium of five England-based buyers – Peter Woof, Stainton; Nick Woodmass, Harene; Ryan Bradley, Far Hey; Rob Pierce, Oldford and Spiros Spyrou, Gib Farm.

Overall, 249 ram lambs averaged out at £1809.42, back by £105 on the year for 49 fewer sold.

Shearlings rams peaked at 16,000gns for Craigdarroch Flint, a Cornmore Diamond son from Ruaridh and Isla Graham’s flock at Sanquhar, Dumfries. It sold to the Kermode family, Orrisdale, Isle of Man. A total of 153 shearling rams were sold through the ring, averaging £1353 – the exact same shearling average as last year’s sale, but for 32 fewer sold.

More from Farming

Caryl's Blue Hulk sold to Jim Innes and Kevin Watret.
Scottish flockmasters fork out the money in Carlisle
From left Sylvia Ormiston, Janet Grant, Sheila Keron and Vicki Fletcher at Blair Castle Horse Trials.
Highland Pony Society celebrates 100 years
Robert Cockburn sold Knap Ghostbuster for the top price of 5,500gns.
Knap flock tops Welshpool Texel sale
Craig Grant combining Skyscraper winter wheat on his farm in Aberdeenshire.
Craig Grant: Never a dull moment on the farm
Flockmasters and sheep producers from all over the UK will flock to the industry leading event.
Kelso Ram Sales: More than 4,200 rams destined for the rings
Lurg Hottie ET from Alan Miller.
Lurg Hottie tops Beltex Beauties at 12,000gns
A yearling filly named Collessie Aurora from the Black family stood overall champion. Picture by Amanda Stewart.
Collessie wins Aberdeen Clydesdale Show
Buying from the same trusted farm is encouraged.
NSA's bid to reduce sheep disease risk
DEAL DONE: Corskie Nutmeg pictured at this year's Royal Highland Show.
Corskie sells Simmental bull in £32,000 private deal to Denzies
Vicky of Ranch caught judge Bob McWalter’s eye.
Letham Highland cattle breeder wins club show