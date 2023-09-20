Lanark trialist wins World Young Handler title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Lanark trialist wins World Young Handler title

Tyler McKinlay, 17, along with her dog Heatherstane Squiggle, took the world young handler award.

By Katrina Macarthur
Tyler McKinlay with Heatherstane Squiggle and Petter Landfald with Max. Image: Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye.
Tyler McKinlay with Heatherstane Squiggle and Petter Landfald with Max. Image: Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye.

A youngster from Lanark and her dog have been crowned the Young Handler World Champions at the World Sheepdog Trials in Northern Ireland.

The event, organised by the International Sheep Dog Society, took place at Gill Hall Estate in Dromore, Co Down, over the weekend.

Tyler McKinlay, 17, along with her dog Heatherstane Squiggle, took the world young handler award, with this being the first year that the event has had an all-female final in the junior competition.

Norwegian trialist Petter Landfald, from Norway and his dog Max, were crowned World Champions after going head-t0-head with 16 of the world’s best sheepdogs and handlers over the first three days of qualifiers.

Branding their performance as “outstanding”, John McCullough, chairman of the World Trial committee, said the standards shown at the trials have been exceptional.

“To walk away with world titles is certainly no mean feat,” said Mr McCullough.

“It was an absolute joy to watch Petter and Tyler in action in the competition field over the past few days and especially on Saturday.”

The event welcomed approximately 30,000 spectators alongside 240 handlers from over 30 different countries over the four days which hugely boosted many local businesses and the wider economy.

Mr McCullough added: “Northern Ireland has a rich farming history and we’re so proud to have contributed to this by bringing a once in a lifetime event to our shores. We hope that everyone who attended throughout the week enjoyed witnessing the incredible partnership between sheepdogs and their handlers.”

Isabel Branch, CEO of the International Sheep Dog Society said the event had been a huge success.

“We have seen lots of tough competition and it’s a testament to farmers around the world who remain committed to preserving more traditional methods of farming and to promoting the very best in terms of breeding,” said Ms Branch.

“Congratulations to Petter and Tyler on your world titles. Being crowned the best in the world at what’s known as the Olympics of the sheepdog community, is a remarkable achievement.”

The event was sponsored by ABP Food Group, Randox Health and Gilbertson & Page Ltd.

To view the full list of prize winners, visit www.worldsheepdogtrials.org/2023-world-trial/

More from Farming

Quality Meat Scotland says domestic supply is set to remain tight.
Lamb prices hold firm across Scotland
fields of crops
SNP-Greens urged to drop 'narrow-minded' approach to gene editing
NFUS vice-president Andrew Connon now hopes Brexit-disrupted sales to the European Union will restart.
Seed potato trade to NI welcomed but NFUS bids EU trade is resumed
Farmer Stewart Stevenson of Bonerbo, Anstruther, has died.
Stewart Stevenson: Innovative and award-winning farmer dies aged 81
A number of sheep were killed in the incidents. Image: DC Thomson
Dog owner's Husky killed farmer's sheep and lambs worth £5,000
Clayholes near Carnoustie is being marketed by Graham and Sibbald.
Farmland in the 'Golden Mile' up for sale
Bob and Kay Adam, from Newhouse of Glamis, have expanded into egg production working with Lidl as part of a five-year contract.
Forfar farming family builds hen unit on back of Lidl incentive
The champion Suffolk from the Swansons was one of two tups to set a new centre record at £2,000.
Centre records smashed at Quoybrae multi-breed rams
The annual show and sale of North Country Cheviot rams took place at Quoybrae. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
North Country Cheviot female record set in Caithness
Doug Smith of Drumsleed Meats. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Drumsleed Meats: How cow-related injury kickstarted Howe o' the Mearns business