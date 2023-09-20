Lanark trialist wins World Young Handler title

A youngster from Lanark and her dog have been crowned the Young Handler World Champions at the World Sheepdog Trials in Northern Ireland.

The event, organised by the International Sheep Dog Society, took place at Gill Hall Estate in Dromore, Co Down, over the weekend.

Tyler McKinlay, 17, along with her dog Heatherstane Squiggle, took the world young handler award, with this being the first year that the event has had an all-female final in the junior competition.

Norwegian trialist Petter Landfald, from Norway and his dog Max, were crowned World Champions after going head-t0-head with 16 of the world’s best sheepdogs and handlers over the first three days of qualifiers.

Branding their performance as “outstanding”, John McCullough, chairman of the World Trial committee, said the standards shown at the trials have been exceptional.

“To walk away with world titles is certainly no mean feat,” said Mr McCullough.

“It was an absolute joy to watch Petter and Tyler in action in the competition field over the past few days and especially on Saturday.”

The event welcomed approximately 30,000 spectators alongside 240 handlers from over 30 different countries over the four days which hugely boosted many local businesses and the wider economy.

Mr McCullough added: “Northern Ireland has a rich farming history and we’re so proud to have contributed to this by bringing a once in a lifetime event to our shores. We hope that everyone who attended throughout the week enjoyed witnessing the incredible partnership between sheepdogs and their handlers.”

Isabel Branch, CEO of the International Sheep Dog Society said the event had been a huge success.

“We have seen lots of tough competition and it’s a testament to farmers around the world who remain committed to preserving more traditional methods of farming and to promoting the very best in terms of breeding,” said Ms Branch.

“Congratulations to Petter and Tyler on your world titles. Being crowned the best in the world at what’s known as the Olympics of the sheepdog community, is a remarkable achievement.”

The event was sponsored by ABP Food Group, Randox Health and Gilbertson & Page Ltd.

To view the full list of prize winners, visit www.worldsheepdogtrials.org/2023-world-trial/