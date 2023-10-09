Future Farming Expo Scotland: Panel discussion with RSABI and Farmstrong Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Future Farming Expo Scotland: Panel discussion with RSABI and Farmstrong Scotland

The event takes place on Tuesday 10 and Wednesday 11 October

By Katrina Macarthur
John Scott from Fearn Farm, Tain, will be speaking at the event.
John Scott from Fearn Farm, Tain, will be speaking at the event.

RSABI chief executive Carol McLaren and Easter Ross farmer John Scott will speaking on personal resilience to deal with the challenges of farming at Future Farming Expo.

Ms McLaren has attended many of RSABI’s mental health first aid training days around Scotland and says almost invariable, a lightbulb moment for attendees is a ‘stress bucket’.

“We all experience stress – it is a normal part of life – and our personal stress buckets can start to fill with a whole range of stressors, from financial worries and relationship issues to weather, bottling things up and not sleeping well,” said Ms McLaren.

“When we feel overwhelmed, we struggle to make good business and personal decisions and things can start to spiral downwards so it’s vital we don’t allow our own stress buckets to get too full, or worse, to overflow.

“This is where the taps at the bottom of our personal stress buckets allow us to cope and keep our stress levels at a manageable level to allow us to thrive and enjoy life.

“Regular exercise, eating well, taking a break off-farm and making sure you get enough sleep are among the “taps” we can open up to keep the level low in our stress buckets.

“To build resilience for the future, ahead of a time of change in Scottish agriculture, have a think about the stress-relieving “taps” you can build into your life. It could make a world of difference.”

Carol McLaren chief executive of rural charity RSABI.

John Scott, chairman of Farmstrong Scotland, says: “Farming, as we know, faces many challenges, from the weather to farm gate prices, political changes and recruiting staff, alongside day-to-day activity such as pressures during lambing, calving and harvest.

“Like many other farmers and crofters, I haven’t historically been good at looking after myself, and face highs and lows. We consistently demand more of our bodies and minds and wonder why every now and again we lack energy, struggle with decisions, and have no desire to plan for the future.”

Mr Scott says one of best things he is does is ‘connect’ – one of the key five wellbeing steps he will be touching on during the Future Farming Expo.

“Through Farmstrong Scotland, a new wellbeing initiative, we are building a peer-to-peer network so together we can share our own stories, listen, or simply attend a social event, and get some time away from the farm or croft,” he added.

“Our work will develop tools using knowledge from practical farming and science-based studies, whilst also signposting anyone who may need further support to other charities and health professionals.

“Our industry is changing and whilst it’s important our businesses evolve, we mustn’t forget about our most important asset, ourselves.”

