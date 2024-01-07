Caithness consignor wins Thainstone anniversary show

A new year trading store cattle commenced at Thainstone on Friday when Aberdeen and Northern Marts held its 34th anniversary show and sale.

The event, sponsored by livestock hauliers Thomson of Sauchen, always attracts a strong show of cattle, with 1,214 head of cattle sold through the sale ring.

This year’s show, judged by Angus finisher Craig Allison, Ovenstone Farm, Forfar, awarded the champion prize to an animal bred in Caithness.

This was a 17-month-old Limousin cross heifer from Andrew and Shona Gunn, Upper Dounreay, Thurso, which was bred by Louise Manson, Upper Northfield, Wick.

Scaling 518kg, she is by the AI sire Claragh Neymar, out of a pure British Blue cow, and sold for £2,450 to Blair Duffton, Huntly.

The reserve honours went to last year’s champion winner Steven Smith of Sunnyhill Farms, Turriff, with a 21-month-old home-bred Limousin cross heifer.

Weighing 632kg, she is by Lodge Hugo, out of a Limousin cross British Blue dam, and was on her first outing.

She also won the home-bred champion prize and sold for £2,450 to Mr Duffton.

Harry Emslie, Brae of Coynach, Mintlaw, won the champion pair of heifers with a 19 and 20-month-old Limousin cross duo scaling 522kg.

They sold for £1,860 apiece to William and David Moir, Home Farm, Cairness, Fraserburgh.

RESULTS

Junior bullock – 1, Harry Emslie, Brae of Coynach, Mintlaw; 2, Shona Gunn, 3 Upper Dounreay, Thurso; 3, Meikle Coull Farms, Tannadice, Forfar. Senior bullock – 1, J & J Gordon, Wellheads, Huntly; 2, Robert Marshall, Potts of Rayne, Meikle Wartle; 3, Harry Emslie, Brae of Coynach. Junior heifer – 1, Shona Gunn, 3 Upper Dounreay; 2, Faith Miskelly, Corrybrae, Kildrummy; 3, J Steele, Boganlea, New Byth. Senior heifer – 1, Steven Smith, Sunnyhill Farms, Turriff; 2, Harry Emslie, Brae of Coynach; 3, L Marshall & Sons, Braeside, Tough. Pair of bullocks – 1, G & E Will, Westerton of New Rayne, Insch; 2, RJ Harding, Mill of Meadaple, Rothienorman; 3,G & E Will, Westerton of New Rayne. Pair of heifers – 1, Harry Emslie, Brae of Coynach; 2, J & J Young, East Sinnahard, Glenkindie; 3, J Steele, Boganlea. Pen of four bullocks – 1, E Mcleod, Blackhole, Finzean; 2, G & E Will, Westerton of New Rayne; 3, WJ Morrison & Sons, Fairburn, Longmanhill. Pen of four heifers – 1, Harry Emslie, Brae of Coynach; 2, J & J Young, East Sinnahard; 3, J Steele, Boganlea. Champion – Shona Gunn, 3 Upper Dounreay, Thurso. Reserve and home-bred champion – Steven Smith, Sunnyhill Farms, Turriff. Champion pen – Harry Emslie, Brae of Coynach.