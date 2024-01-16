Farmers and crofters make voices heard in national park protest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Farmers and crofters make voices heard in national park protest

Almost 80 people from the Badenoch and Strathspey farming community gathered in Grantown-on-Spey this week.

By Katrina Macarthur
Farmers form a tractor convoy as they protest through Grantown-on-Spey.
Farmers form a tractor convoy as they protest through Grantown-on-Spey.

Farmers and crofters from Badenoch and Strathspey united in Grantown-on-Spey this week when they held a protest outside the Cairngorms National Park Authority’s (CNPA) headquarters over concerns that they are not being listened to.

The newly-formed Cairngorms Crofters and Farmers Group met earlier this month in Kingussie and organised a consultation meeting with the CNPA’s board at its offices in the town.

A further 15 people had to be turned away at the door of the meeting due to the room being so full.

Some of those 77 farmers who attended the meeting on Monday evening arrived in a tractor convoy, with 20 agricultural vehicles passing through the town and circling the authority’s offices twice.

Tractor convoy in heart of Cairngorms National Park

Robert MacDonald, who farms a few miles from Grantown-on-Spey, is chair of the farmer-led group and says the turnout at Monday’s meeting really hit home how people feel about the CNPA’s decisions.

“As custodians and food producers of the land in the Cairngorms National Park, farmers and crofters have been ignored and left out,” said Mr MacDonald.

He said the protest was a build up of long-running concerns since the creation of the CNPA 20 years ago.

‘Food producers of the land have been ignored’ says group chairman

“The turnout at Monday’s meeting really hit home how many people are against some of the CNPA board’s decisions and how badly ignored the agricultural community feels,” he added.

Farmers and crofters spell out their message of protest at the venue.

“Up until this week, local farmers and crofters have had no way of getting the message through to the board. Our feelings have been bubbling away all these years and the reintroduction of beavers in December was the final straw.”

Mr MacDonald said when the park was formed, the board claimed that it would be a huge benefit to land managers but he says that statement has followed in complete reverse.

“The board has been totally focused on a conservationist and rewilding aspect which seems to anchor everything now,” he said.

Reintroduction of beavers is ‘final straw’

“There was no consultation to reintroduce the beavers but the board still seems to claim there was. By the time we started speaking to the board, the license had already been issued.

“We are at a disadvantage farming in the CNPA, even the costs of houses went through the roof when it was formed, which doesn’t lead to a healthy community.”

Almost 80 people attended the meeting at the Cairngorms National Park Authority’s office in the town. 

On the back of Monday’s meeting, it has been agreed that a farmers forum of around 12 to 15 people from the Cairngorms Crofters and Farmers Group will come together to feed back thoughts to the park’s board.

“As a farmer-led group, we are pushing for the CNPA board to make it an advantage to farm in the area,” he said.

“When it comes to the subsidy support scheme, the park board should be actively lobbying for preferential rates when it comes to the likes of environmental schemes because of the disadvantages we are up against.”

Farmers forum group to be launched

Mr MacDonald said it was also agreed back in November that if damage was made to flood banks by beavers within the park, the CNPA would be responsible to cover the costs, but only until 2026.

He said these mitigations are in place over the rest of Scotland because the agricultural community has pushed for it.

Grant Moir, chief executive at the Cairngorms National Park Authority, said: “It was great to have so many farmers and crofters attend the meeting to discuss agriculture issues in the national park.

“There was a frank and honest exchange of views about farming, the role of the park authority and how we can work better together in the future to further the aims of the national park. The park authority is looking forward to future meetings and working to support the farmers and crofters in the area.”

Large support shown for a grassroots movement of crofters and farmers in the Cairngorms.
Original staff of Norvite standing by tractor.
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Ayrshire based Millands farm, run by James and Wallace Hendrie, has joined AHDB?s strategic farm network Picture shows; Cows at Millands dairy farm in Ayrshire. Millands farm Ayrshire. Supplied by AHDB Date; Unknown Millands farm Ayr,Scotland.Photograph David Cheskin.Sept 20202.
New partner Stewart Johnston said he has found the role extremely rewarding.
Leading the trade at 4,000gns, was a gimmer from Charlie Boden and family of the Sportsmans flock.
The cases are confined to Norfolk and Kent. Picture by Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson.
The 2024 event theme will be ‘building resilience into potato businesses'. Picture by Paul Reid.
The supreme horse champion in 2023 was Collessie Victoria from the Black family. Picture by Chris Sumner.
The SRUC-led project wants to hear from islands’ agricultural sector.
Overall winner Shona Gunn pictured with sponsor Eric Thomson of Thomson of Sauchen livestock hauliers. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
