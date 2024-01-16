Heavy snow leads to delays, road closures in Aberdeenshire, Highlands

Drivers are grappling with icy, snowy conditions throughout the north-east and Highlands, leading to delays and road closures.

It’s been another day of heavy snowfall for most of the country, which has resulted in travel disruption.

As we head into day two of the Met Office yellow weather warning for snow and ice, here’s what we know so far about the conditions on the roads this evening:

Roads currently closed

Four snow gates along the A93 are closed due to the wintry conditions.

The snow gate at the Spittal of Glenshee closed around 5:45pm.

Following soon after, the A939 at Cock Bridge closed.

The snow gate on the A939 at Tomintoul also closed.

The A835 is closed at the snow gate at Braemore.

Elsewhere, drivers travelling along the A90 around Brechin and Laurencekirk are seeing delays in both directions, according to Traffic Scotland. That is because contraflow is in place.

In the Highlands, the A82 was partially blocked between Dunain and Drumnadrochit after an accident in the area, but that was cleared around 8pm.

Wintry conditions making for hard driving

A yellow snow and ice warning has been declared for most of the northeast and Highlands on Tuesday.

The warning will be in place until Thursday.