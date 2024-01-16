Heavy snow leads to delays, road closures in Aberdeenshire, Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Heavy snow leads to delays, road closures in Aberdeenshire, Highlands

Snowy and icy conditions are causing havoc for drivers out on the roads in the northeast and Highlands.

By Bailey Moreton
Snowy conditions made for tricky driving throughout the northeast and Highlands. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Snowy conditions made for tricky driving throughout the northeast and Highlands. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Drivers are grappling with icy, snowy conditions throughout the north-east and Highlands, leading to delays and road closures.

It’s been another day of heavy snowfall for most of the country, which has resulted in travel disruption.

As we head into day two of the Met Office yellow weather warning for snow and ice, here’s what we know so far about the conditions on the roads this evening:

Roads currently closed

Four snow gates along the A93 are closed due to the wintry conditions.

The snow gate at the Spittal of Glenshee closed around 5:45pm.

Following soon after, the A939 at Cock Bridge closed.

The snow gate on the A939 at Tomintoul also closed.

The A835 is closed at the snow gate at Braemore.

An aerial shot of the snowy conditions in Fochabers. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Elsewhere, drivers travelling along the A90 around Brechin and Laurencekirk are seeing delays in both directions, according to Traffic Scotland. That is because contraflow is in place.

In the Highlands, the A82 was partially blocked between Dunain and Drumnadrochit after an accident in the area, but that was cleared around 8pm.

Wintry conditions making for hard driving

A yellow snow and ice warning has been declared for most of the northeast and Highlands on Tuesday.

The warning will be in place until Thursday.

Snowy conditions hit much of the north of Scotland on Tuesday. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Everything we know so far: Travel chaos to continue into Tuesday as heavy snowfall expected through the night

