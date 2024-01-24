Coming to a supermarket near you: NFU Scotland launches extensive food survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Coming to a supermarket near you: NFU Scotland launches extensive food survey

The union's shelf watch is the largest ever survey of food on sale in Scottish supermarkets.

By Katrina Macarthur
The shelf watch will identify countries of origin and the price of the produce.
An independent research firm on behalf of NFU Scotland (NFUS) will visit 73 supermarkets across the country in the next 48 hours to tackle the ongoing food security crisis.

The union’s shelf watch is the largest ever survey of food on sale in Scottish supermarkets, with researchers set to visit Tesco, Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Co-op, Marks and Spencer, Lidl and Aldi.

It is one of four shelf watch surveys to be carried out on behalf of NFUS in the next 12 months, identifying those stores where more can be done.

Researchers to visit 73 supermarkets in Scotland over next 48 hours

The first set of results will be presented at the union’s AGM, conference and annual dinner in Glasgow next month.

Researchers will look at beef, lamb, pork, chicken, soft fruit, vegetables and dairy products (milk, cheese, butter and yoghurt) on offer in all the aforementioned stores.

The survey will look at the country of origin of the goods being offered, identify if they are Scottish, British or imported, and also look at the price.

NFUS president Martin Kennedy says securing a fair return from the marketplace, while carrying all the risk, remains a real challenge for farmers and crofters.

First set of results to be revealed at NFUS conference in February

He said: “Primary producers provide all of society with the one thing that we cannot do without, which is food.

NFUS president Martin Kennedy. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson

“Supermarkets are by far the dominant force when it comes to food sales. It is right that, through this major independent retail survey, we shine a light on whether they are meeting their responsibilities.”

Mr Kennedy says the reveal of the survey in just over two weeks time will give the union a “fantastic opportunity” to not only hold retailers to account but also give credit to those who are tremendous supporters of local food production in Scotland.

“All major retailers have a role to play if we are to genuinely tackle the deepening food security crisis,” he added.

Opportunity to hold retailers to account, says NFUS president

“The results of this survey give us a platform for future discussions with supermarkets on responsible treatment of suppliers and guaranteed delivery of a fair price to producers for the food they produce.

“All retailers are invited to join us at our AGM to highlight what commitments they are undertaking to support Scottish farmers and crofters.”

The retailers involved in the survey have been notified in advance and invited to join a panel session at the AGM to discuss the results.

