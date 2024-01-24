Coming to a supermarket near you: NFU Scotland launches extensive food survey

An independent research firm on behalf of NFU Scotland (NFUS) will visit 73 supermarkets across the country in the next 48 hours to tackle the ongoing food security crisis.

The union’s shelf watch is the largest ever survey of food on sale in Scottish supermarkets, with researchers set to visit Tesco, Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Co-op, Marks and Spencer, Lidl and Aldi.

It is one of four shelf watch surveys to be carried out on behalf of NFUS in the next 12 months, identifying those stores where more can be done.

The first set of results will be presented at the union’s AGM, conference and annual dinner in Glasgow next month.

Researchers will look at beef, lamb, pork, chicken, soft fruit, vegetables and dairy products (milk, cheese, butter and yoghurt) on offer in all the aforementioned stores.

The survey will look at the country of origin of the goods being offered, identify if they are Scottish, British or imported, and also look at the price.

NFUS president Martin Kennedy says securing a fair return from the marketplace, while carrying all the risk, remains a real challenge for farmers and crofters.

He said: “Primary producers provide all of society with the one thing that we cannot do without, which is food.

“Supermarkets are by far the dominant force when it comes to food sales. It is right that, through this major independent retail survey, we shine a light on whether they are meeting their responsibilities.”

Mr Kennedy says the reveal of the survey in just over two weeks time will give the union a “fantastic opportunity” to not only hold retailers to account but also give credit to those who are tremendous supporters of local food production in Scotland.

“All major retailers have a role to play if we are to genuinely tackle the deepening food security crisis,” he added.

“The results of this survey give us a platform for future discussions with supermarkets on responsible treatment of suppliers and guaranteed delivery of a fair price to producers for the food they produce.

“All retailers are invited to join us at our AGM to highlight what commitments they are undertaking to support Scottish farmers and crofters.”

The retailers involved in the survey have been notified in advance and invited to join a panel session at the AGM to discuss the results.