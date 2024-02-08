Farmers remain unconvinced on move to digital grain passports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Farmers remain unconvinced on move to digital grain passports

The industry-wide consultation for the combinable crops digital passport was successfully concluded on February 2.

By Katrina Macarthur
Members say digital grain passports would be difficult to work with in practice.
NFU Scotland has had its say on the introduction of digital grain passports (DGP) and says it remains unconvinced that moving to a digital system will be better than a paper system.

The union first challenged the proposed introduction of DGP in November 2022 and a consultation on the latest proposals opened in late November 2023 and closed last Friday.

It has revealed that most of its members remained unsupportive of the introduction of digital grain passports, stating that three of the six key criteria, around being fit for purpose, data ownership and data usage had been met.

However, criteria around accessibility, efficiency and proportionate costs versus benefits had not.

Members remain unsupportive

Over the past year, NFUS has been part of the leadership, development and data stakeholder groups looking at the business case for implementing a digital passport for combinable crop movements.

At the start of the latest consultation, the union stated that technology was the way ahead for the industry, but that technology had to have a genuine benefit for growers and, in the case of DGP, it needed to satisfy all six key criteria that NFUS originally highlighted.

NFU Scotland combinable crops committee chairman Willie Thomson.

Willie Thomson, chair of NFUS’ combinable crops committee Willie Thomson has been involved in the DGP leadership group.

He said: “We welcome engagement with AHDB over digital grain passports but we remain unconvinced that moving to a digital system will be better than a paper system.

Current paper-based system works well for farmers and merchants, says union

“The combinable crops committee considered that only three of the six key tests had been met. Our members do not feel that this would be a positive move for industry.

NFUS head of policy team Gemma Cooper, who is policy lead on DGP added: “We understand the need to move with the times on data recording and systems in agriculture.

“However, in this case, our members felt overwhelmingly that the proposals would be difficult to work with in practice. The current paper-based system seems to work well for farmers and merchants because it is simple and cost effective.”

