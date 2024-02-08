Full steam ahead for week two of Stirling Bull Sales

After a successful first round of bull sales for the February fixture at Stirling, United Auctions is now preparing for the second week of shows and sales on Sunday 18 and Monday 19 February.

Breeders enjoyed a good trade at Stirling for the first week, particularly Beef Shorthorn consignors who witnessed an electric trade, achieving the lead price across all breeds of 21,000gns and 47 bulls cashing in to average £7,491, up £1,794 on the year.

Proceedings for round two will commence on the Sunday with the show of Simmental females and bulls at 9am, followed by the show of Salers bulls at 1.30pm.

A new feature to this year is a sale of Luing bulls which will be paraded on the Sunday after the Simmentals.

The Charolais show will also take place on the Sunday, commencing with the females at 2pm.

Welsh breeder Gareth Roberts from Parc, Llangadfan, Welshpool, will judge the Charolais and Stuart Barclay of Harestone in Aberdeenshire will judge the Simmentals.

The Salers judge also comes from Welshpool, Arwel Owen of Llwyn Y Gog, Foel.

On Monday, the sale of 168 Simmental bulls and 10 females will take place at 10am, followed by the part dispersal of Gordon Clark’s Broombrae herd from Auchtermuchty (24+13 calves).

The 24 Salers bulls, followed by 5 Luing bulls, will take place at 1pm, with the sale of 179 Charolais bulls and 9 females commencing at 1.45pm.

Included in the Charolais offering is the entire 2021/2022 crop of pedigree Charolais heifers (32) from the Barclay family’s Harestone herd.

Full coverage from week two of Stirling Bull Sales in the Press & Journal and Courier on Monday 19 and Tuesday 20.