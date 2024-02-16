Organisers of AgriScot announce new date for 2024

One of the UK’s leading agricultural business events – AgriScot – has changed its date, bringing the event forward by one week.

This year’s event will take place on Wednesday November 13 at the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland’s RHASS centre at Ingliston.

A change of date will allow RHASS to support other events at the centre and deliver on their charitable remit, which continues to support important agricultural events like AgriScot.

Robert Neill, AgriScot chairman explained why the board have supported the request from RHASS.

“When RHASS approached us to review the date, allowing them the flexibility to welcome another organisation to utilise the space, the board, after much discussion, felt it was important to support the request and allow Scotland’s longest-standing agricultural society the ability to generate further income to support their work.

“Whilst AgriScot’s core purpose is to deliver an annual agricultural business event, that brings together new products, services, and advice, for all sectors of the industry, AgriScot fully supports the value of charitable and community initiatives.

“Each year we support RSABI by offering them complimentary trade stand space at AgriScot and facilities to host their AGM as well as a platform to generate donations.

“We work with SAYFC to support their Agricultural and Rural Affairs Committee, providing personal development opportunities. And we have a long-standing partnership with SRUC through our Business Skills competition, supporting mentoring and business skills development. In addition, we have supported individuals to complete studies and research that will benefit Scottish agriculture.”