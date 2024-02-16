Organisers of AgriScot announce new date for 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Organisers of AgriScot announce new date for 2024

The event has been running for 20 years in partnership with RHASS.

By Katrina Macarthur
The event will take place one week earlier than usual in November 2024.
One of the UK’s leading agricultural business events – AgriScot – has changed its date, bringing the event forward by one week.

This year’s event will take place on Wednesday November 13 at the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland’s RHASS centre at Ingliston.

A change of date will allow RHASS to support other events at the centre and deliver on their charitable remit, which continues to support important agricultural events like AgriScot.

Robert Neill, AgriScot chairman explained why the board have supported the request from RHASS.

“When RHASS approached us to review the date, allowing them the flexibility to welcome another organisation to utilise the space, the board, after much discussion, felt it was important to support the request and allow Scotland’s longest-standing agricultural society the ability to generate further income to support their work.

“Whilst AgriScot’s core purpose is to deliver an annual agricultural business event, that brings together new products, services, and advice, for all sectors of the industry, AgriScot fully supports the value of charitable and community initiatives.

“Each year we support RSABI by offering them complimentary trade stand space at AgriScot and facilities to host their AGM as well as a platform to generate donations.

“We work with SAYFC to support their Agricultural and Rural Affairs Committee, providing personal development opportunities. And we have a long-standing partnership with SRUC through our Business Skills competition, supporting mentoring and business skills development. In addition, we have supported individuals to complete studies and research that will benefit Scottish agriculture.”

