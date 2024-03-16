Fergus Ewing MSP: Give locals real say in national park creation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Fergus Ewing MSP: Give locals real say in national park creation

The former rural affairs secretary has argued that those in power are not giving locals a chance.

By Katrina Macarthur
Scotland's former rural affairs secretary Fergus Ewing says many in his constituency are concerned.
Scotland's former rural affairs secretary Fergus Ewing says many in his constituency are concerned.

Scotland’s former rural affairs secretary Fergus Ewing has weighed in on the SNP’s hugely unpopular national park proposals.

He says Green Minister Lorna Slater has adopted a modern day ‘Marie Antoinette – let them eat cake approach’ to the creation of new parks.

Mr Ewing, who is MSP for Inverness and Nairn, wrote an article for The Herald which was published Sunday, and argued that those in power are not giving the people that live within the boundaries a real say in the decision.

He said: “Why ask people what they want when you already know what they need and have decided what they are to get?

92% of people said the Cairngorms National Park was ‘not working well’

“Our two existing parks – Loch Lomond and the Trossachs, and the Cairngorms – were created following law passed in 2000. As an MSP then, I then moved an amendment,
unsuccessfully, that no park be established without support demonstrated by a referendum of the local people. The people who, after all, would be most impacted by its decisions.”

The angered MSP pointed out that in a referendum held last month by the Aviemore and Spey Valley community forum, a massive 92% (444 votes) said the park was ‘not working well’.

Only 3% (10 votes) said the park was ‘working well’.

A protest was held in Fort William against the proposals of the new Lochaber national park.

Mr Ewing continued: “Many local farmers in my constituency are concerned at the failure to advance their interests as they had hoped from the park in the early days.

“Beavers are introduced without their consent with the risk of major damage to farm land and injury of livestock. Regulations are stricter within its boundaries than elsewhere. No real effort has been made to promote local produce.

“Instead, tens of millions of pounds have been thrown on projects such as that to ‘save’ the capercaillie whose population has reportedly fallen by about half in the last five years.

No real effort to promote local produce says Ewing.

“Believe me, the Cairngorms Park is just not popular amongst large swathes of the local
population in my constituency. The few truly local representatives on the park board over the years have all too often been spurned, side-lined or ignored.

“Let’s not forget the pledge was in the Bute House Agreement not in the SNP 2021 manifesto – so there is no national mandate for the policy.”

He concluded: “My question is: ‘How on earth can you have sufficient evidence of such local consent unless you ask all of the people who live there? Not just random groups of
activists.

Scottish Green Party co-leader Lorna Slater.
Green minister Lorna Slater. Image PA

“In a democracy, everyone counts or nobody counts. This issue will be a litmus test of whether our Scottish Government truly believes in local democracy where local people determine their own future, or that their fate will be sealed by a centralising and indeed authoritarian power.”

The five remaining parks on the shortlist are Lochaber, Tay Forest, Loch Awe, Galloway and the Borders.

‘In a democracy, everyone counts or nobody counts’

Already, several parts of Scotland have opted out of the process namely Skye
and Raasay, Affric and Loch Ness, Ben Wyvis and Glen Affric, in each case because of
local concerns amongst those communities.

A new petition – Stop More National Parks in Scotland – was launched on Tuesday on

https://www.parliament.scot/

and already has 800 signatures.

More from Farming

Yara liquid fertiliser tankers ready to leave the depot.
Yara set to invest £7m in liquid fertiliser terminal
The deadline for The Register of Persons Holding a Controlled Interest in Land (RCI) is April 1.
Farmers urged to register interest in land or risk £5k fine
Douglas Lumsden wants to know when, exactly, deferred ring-fenced funding will be returned? Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
North-east Conservatives challenge SNP on missing £46m
Finlay Hunter was the 2023 winner of the Calladrum Cup. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Young Farmers' event at Thainstone to take place on one day
Alan Hutcheon is IAAS president and a director of ANM Group.
Livestock marts in Scotland produce turnover of £664.5m in 2023
Colin Blackhall, director of TLC Potatoes in 2010. Image: DC Thomson.
Banchory farmer who sexually assaulted female workers still blames his victims
The team currently has a further 15 fishing and diving vessels available for sale through tender.
Thainstone based team enters new markets with global interest
Kate Rowell, QMS chair, welcomed the announcement. Picture by Kris Miller/DCT Media.
Scottish Ministers approve an increase to QMS' levy rates
Janette Sutherland is a finalist in the Agricultural Advisor of the Year category.
Portree crofter and SAC consultant in first female awards final
The winners and runner-up winners at the awards ceremony attended by over 200 people at Crieff Hydro.
Rural trainees from the north take home Lantra Scotland awards