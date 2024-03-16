‘Shame the town hall can’t be closed’: The Stonehaven businesses closing their doors today ahead of Orange Order arrival in town

Dozens of businesses in Stonehaven plan to close their doors today, after a decision was made to open a Grand Lodge of Scotland Orange Order meeting in the town.

Sharing a list online, the Stonehaven community called on people to stop shopping online to support local businesses in the coming weeks.

The community objected in large numbers to a march through the town to mark the opening of the lodge.

Plans for an Orange Order march were rejected by the local authority last week.

Yesterday a legal appeal against the decision was rejected in Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

What shops are closed today in Stonehaven?

It is understood that the following shops will be closed today.

Number 44

Bucket and Spade

Villa Coffee Shop

Havens Treasure

Ma Simpsons

Lola’s Boutique,

The Panini shop

Cool Gourmet

Sofasoy

The Whisky Bothy

Far and Wide

Havens treasures

Red Robin

LouSells Preloved Labels

My beautiful Caravan

Pinky Promise

Fountainhall Wines

Waterfront Cafe

Lynne Duncan wrote on the Stonehaven Chat Facebook page: “Proud of Stoney closing down for the day and sending a clear message that this isn’t wanted up here.”

One person, Gary Bennett, commenting on a post on Facebook said: “The only place that should be closed is the town hall and whoever took the booking.”

In reply, Tanya Morrison said: “This reeks of hypocrisy the councillors work tirelessly and get the march banned but Aberdeenshire Council lets them set up a lodge in council-owned public property.

“Get them booted out of the town hall after this.”

David Souter said: “It is a shame the town hall can’t be closed.”

As this is a breaking news story, we may not have captured all the businesses due to be closed, if you see any errors, let us know at livenews@pressandjournal.co.uk.