‘Shame the town hall can’t be closed’: The Stonehaven businesses closing their doors today ahead of Orange Order arrival in town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Shame the town hall can’t be closed’: The Stonehaven businesses closing their doors today ahead of Orange Order arrival in town

Stonehaven businesses praised for closing their doors as the Orange Order opens its meeting in the town.

By Louise Glen
Stonehaven shops will be closed today, as an Orange Order opens its doors.
After winning the battle to stop a Orange Order march through Stonehaven, the opening of the lodge will go ahead. Image: Supplied.

Dozens of businesses in Stonehaven plan to close their doors today, after a decision was made to open a Grand Lodge of Scotland Orange Order meeting in the town.

Sharing a list online, the Stonehaven community called on people to stop shopping online to support local businesses in the coming weeks.

The  community objected in large numbers to a march through the town to mark the opening of the lodge.

Plans for an Orange Order march were rejected by the local authority last week.

Yesterday a legal appeal against the decision was rejected in Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

William Henry and Orange Walk march.
Aberdeenshire Council employee William Henry submitted a notice to have a public procession in Stonehaven. Image: DC Thomson.

What shops are closed today in Stonehaven?

It is understood that the following shops will be closed today.

  • Number 44
  • Bucket and Spade
  • Villa Coffee Shop
  • Havens Treasure
  • Ma Simpsons
  • Lola’s Boutique,
  • The Panini shop
  • Cool Gourmet
  • Sofasoy
  • The Whisky Bothy
  • Far and Wide
  • Havens treasures
  • Bucket and Spade
  • Villa coffee shop
  • Red Robin
  • LouSells Preloved Labels
  • My beautiful Caravan
  • Pinky Promise
  • Fountainhall Wines
  • Far and Wide
  • My Beautiful Caravan
  • Waterfront Cafe
  • Whisky Bothy

Lynne Duncan wrote on the Stonehaven Chat Facebook page: “Proud of Stoney closing down for the day and sending a clear message that this isn’t wanted up here.”

One person, Gary Bennett, commenting on a post on Facebook said: “The only place that should be closed is the town hall and whoever took the booking.”

In reply, Tanya Morrison said: “This reeks of hypocrisy the councillors work tirelessly and get the march banned but Aberdeenshire Council lets them set up a lodge in council-owned public property.

“Get them booted out of the town hall after this.”

David Souter said: “It is a shame the town hall can’t be closed.”

Who is William Henry? The man behind controversial Stonehaven Orange Walk plans

.

As this is a breaking news story, we may not have captured all the businesses due to be closed, if you see any errors, let us know at livenews@pressandjournal.co.uk.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

This shed in Cults is now at the centre of a fight against Aberdeen City Council's planning decisions. Image: Roy Brown/Aberdeen City Council
'Clearly confused' Aberdeen City Council could be made to pay over Cults 'Blackpool prom'…
Stonehaven residents say they are relieved Aberdeen Sheriff Court rejected the Order's appeal but are still anxious about members descending on the town 
Stonehaven businesses and residents relieved as Orange Order parade appeal is rejected
Tenants in Torry council homes with Raac in their roofs are to be moved out "as soon as possible". Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson
Aberdeen City Council confirms no other council housing is affected by Raac
Bus driver Allan Thomson, who was convicted at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen bus driver found guilty of deliberately driving over pensioner
An Orange walk
Stonehaven Orange walk banned as appeal rejected in court
9
Policeman carries batton preparing to knock down a door in the Headland Court area, Aberdeen.
Man, 21, arrested over human trafficking in Aberdeen
The Station Hotel in Portsoy is on the market for offers starting at £500,000
Couple selling Portsoy hotel that's loved by locals and stars from Peaky Blinders
Raffles and Bob the donkeys in the snow
Turriff donkey heartbroken after death of long-term companion finds new forever friend
Sheena Hickey and Chris Webster are concerned about plans for a new substation, like this one at Rothienorman, being built near their home at Fetteresso Forest. Image: Kirstie Topp/Mhorvan Park/DC Thomson
Locals turn out to hear about plans to bulldoze Fetteresso Forest to build 'substation…
Young girl staring at a mobile phone.
'Fantastic move' or risk to pupil's safety? Readers react to Peterhead Academy mobile phone…