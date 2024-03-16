‘Shame the town hall can’t be closed’: The Stonehaven businesses closing their doors today ahead of Orange Order arrival in town

Dozens of businesses in Stonehaven plan to close their doors today, after a decision was made to open a Grand Lodge of Scotland Orange Order meeting in the town.
Sharing a list online, the Stonehaven community called on people to stop shopping online to support local businesses in the coming weeks.
The community objected in large numbers to a march through the town to mark the opening of the lodge.
Plans for an Orange Order march were rejected by the local authority last week.
Yesterday a legal appeal against the decision was rejected in Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
What shops are closed today in Stonehaven?
It is understood that the following shops will be closed today.
- Number 44
- Bucket and Spade
- Villa Coffee Shop
- Havens Treasure
- Ma Simpsons
- Lola’s Boutique,
- The Panini shop
- Cool Gourmet
- Sofasoy
- The Whisky Bothy
- Far and Wide
- Havens treasures
- Bucket and Spade
- Villa coffee shop
- Red Robin
- LouSells Preloved Labels
- My beautiful Caravan
- Pinky Promise
- Fountainhall Wines
- Far and Wide
- My Beautiful Caravan
- Waterfront Cafe
- Whisky Bothy
Lynne Duncan wrote on the Stonehaven Chat Facebook page: “Proud of Stoney closing down for the day and sending a clear message that this isn’t wanted up here.”
One person, Gary Bennett, commenting on a post on Facebook said: “The only place that should be closed is the town hall and whoever took the booking.”
In reply, Tanya Morrison said: “This reeks of hypocrisy the councillors work tirelessly and get the march banned but Aberdeenshire Council lets them set up a lodge in council-owned public property.
“Get them booted out of the town hall after this.”
David Souter said: “It is a shame the town hall can’t be closed.”
Who is William Henry? The man behind controversial Stonehaven Orange Walk plans
.
As this is a breaking news story, we may not have captured all the businesses due to be closed, if you see any errors, let us know at livenews@pressandjournal.co.uk.