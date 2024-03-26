Harestone Charolais bull makes £18,000 in private deal

A 16-month-old Charolais bull from Neil and Stuart Barclay’s Harestone herd at Insch has sold privately for £18,000 to Ayrshire breeder Wallace Brown.

The bull, Harestone TY, is the second son to be sold off Harestone Rabelais, which is a full brother to the past Paris Show champion, Neptune.

Rabelais’ first son, Harestone Thedalg, was junior champion at Stirling in February and made 11,500gns to the Bleaklow pedigree herd.

TY is out of Westcarse Julie, a Mortimers Echo daughter purchased privately from John Christie.

On the dam’s side, Julie’s pedigree goes back to the multiple show-winning cow, Lakeland Sagesse.

Impressed by his length, correctness and character, the bull joins Mr Brown’s Barrance herd at Caprickhill, near Kilmarnock.