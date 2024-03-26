Scottish growers fare better than those south of the border

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Scottish growers fare better than those south of the border

According to Agricultural Horticulture Development Board (AHDB), wheat is down 15%, spring barley back 29% and oilseed rape down 28%.

By Katrina Macarthur
Martin Macdonald ploughing at Culcairn, Invergordon last week. Picture by Ron Bews.
Martin Macdonald ploughing at Culcairn, Invergordon last week. Picture by Ron Bews.

Scotland is faring much better than its English neighbours where concerns of a drastic reduction in cropped areas have been reported because of the wet autumn.

The Agricultural Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) carried out an Early Bird Survey in November, which revealed a drastic reduction in cropped areas.

It revealed that wheat is down 15% and spring barley is already down 29% although sowing of spring crops is only just getting underway now in some parts of Scotland.

These figures represent the most significant reduction in cropped areas since 2020.

Oilseed rape has seen the most significant reduction since the 1980s, at 28%.

Winter wheat is down 15% in the UK.

David Eudall, AHDB economics and analysis director, said: “We may see wheat production fall so processors, flour millers, and bakers will look to import more significant quantities this season.

“If we continue to see lower production due to poor weather, stubborn costs, and unprofitable prices, we will need to import more.”

Agrii agronomist John Mason, who covers areas such as the Black Isle, Easter Ross and Caithness, said that any winter crops which were sown at the start of September are looking well.

He said wheat crops in these areas are now starting to show signs of disease such as Septoria.

“Growers who were sowing winter crops slightly later after lifting tatties have suffered some waterlogging but on the whole they have faired okay compared to other areas of Scotland,” said John.

Waterlogging has affected some crops in Scotland but more so south of the border.

“Some of these fields may need to be patched in and resown with spring barley or spring oats. One large-scale grower in the area who normally grows 600 acres of winter wheat never actually managed to sow any this year because of the wet backend.”

And while the first of the drills were going last week sowing spring barley on lighter ground, John said it was a much bleaker picture in his home country of England.

“The prime time to sow spring barley in England is February and some growers will even be sowing in December and January,” said John.

“Generally, the cut off for sowing spring barley down there is April 1 otherwise it just dries out. I have one friend in Lincolnshire who still has 600 acres of spring barley to sow. I’ve never seen fields so badly waterlogged in my homeland of Yorkshire.”

Ron Paterson, who is an agronomist with ProCam in Aberdeenshire, said the region has fallen “very fortunate” with winter crops looking exceptionally well.

He said crops were now responding to Nitrogen that was applied a couple of weeks ago but diseases were moving in, with some crops lacking manganese.

“In general, winter wheat, winter oilseed rape and winter barley has good prospects ahead – we have been very lucky compared to growers in Angus and Perthshire,” said Ron.

“Sprayers have started moving now but the air is colder. I don’t think resowing patches in this area can be justified – fields just end up in a mess.”

Ron said a couple of farmers started sowing this week on the lightest of land in the area but urged growers that the seed and fertiliser was “better in the bag” just now until conditions continue to improve.

More from Farming

Harestone TY has sold privately to a herd in Ayrshire.
Harestone Charolais bull makes £18,000 in private deal
Post Thumbnail
Warning to producers selling prime and cull stock through marts
Harold Murray is a well-known farming figure in the industry. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Farming stalwart Harold releases second book for charity
Nia Sutherland grew up on a beef and sheep farm and has been passionate about it for as long as she can remember.
Nia Sutherland: SAYFC has had a huge impact on my life
Lyndsey Dunnet's 2023 overall champion at the Caithness Young Farmers' overwintering.
Young Farmers' overwintering event returns to Quoybrae
Annabelle Bargeton, 4, and Eva Wallace, 4, help to launch Hide & Sheep to mark the society's anniversary.
Almost 2,000 cuddly toy sheep to be hidden by RHASS to mark anniversary
Neil Barclay pictured with the Galloway champion Moss Fayjock at RHS 2023.
Royal Highland Show 2024 livestock and horse entries open
From left, George Low (ODAYFC), Nicola Tait (NFUS Orkney Branch), Jennifer Alexander (Orkney Auction Mart), Lindzi Williamson (Williamsons), Cameron Stout (Orkney Rocks Choir) and Alison Rich (OADS).
Orkney agricultural community raises almost £2,000 for RSABI
Fergus Forbes, left, with his reserve champion, judge David Wright, and Adam Mackillop, right, with the home-bred and overall champion. Pictures by Anne MacPherson
Nairn JAC members lead the way at Dingwall overwintering
Balgownie and Balgownie Rentals was based from Inverurie.
Balgownie agricultural machinery business goes into administration